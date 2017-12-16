UFC Winnipeg Preliminary Card Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, December 17th, 2017) will come from in the form of UFC Winnipeg. Headlining the card are Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

The only fight on the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Nordine Taleb vs. Danny Roberts in a welterweight bout. In round 1, Mein coming out throwing kicks and pushing the action. Silva shooting and has Mein up against the cage. Mein with the hip toss, as Silva got complacent on the body lock. Silva scrambling back up and they’re back at range. Silva landed a couple hard shots that put Mein on his heels, Mein answered with a great straight right hand that backed Silva way off. Mein backing Silva to the fence, digging away with hard shots. Silva is getting tagged up right now. Silva unable to get the takedown and they’re in the clinch again. Mein drops into the pocket behind hard body shots, landed a nice couple uppercuts. Silva with a nice body kick but got it caught. In round 2, Silva lands a winging right hand and follows with some pressure, but he doesn’t have the combinations or energy to keep it up. Long left hook from Mein and he’s in on a low single. Silva just kinda tipped over looking for a guillotine. Mein in guard and the elbows are incoming. Silva trying for the sweep again and can’t get it and he’s getting drilled by right hands. In round 3, Silva just looking tired and desperate. Mein in half guard now, and into mount. Good position for Silva to escape from, but he’s too tired. Mein now on his back. The judges gave Mein the decision win.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/5 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Jared Cannonier

Middleweight: Darren Stewart vs. Julian Marquez

Lightweight: Chad Laprise vs. Galore Bofando

Welterweight: Nordine Taleb vs. Danny Roberts

Lightweight: John Makdessi vs. Abel Trujillo

Middleweight: Alessio Di Chirico vs. Oluwale Bamgbose

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/4 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Jordan Mein def. Erick Silva via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) R3 5:00