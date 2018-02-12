UFC Welterweight Shows Aftermath Of Brutal Eye Poke In Perth

Jake Matthews may have won and taken home a $50,000 ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus, but he also took home a nasty eye injury after his opponent gouged his eye mid-fight.

Matthews took on Li Jingliang on UFC 221’s undercard and threatened with a guillotine choke, and that’s when Jingliang used his fingers to eye gouge him in an effort to illegally escape the choke.

For whatever reason, Jingliang wasn’t deducted a point or reprimanded in any way for the blatantly deliberate foul outside of a very brief warning.

Matthews, being the good sport that he is, updated fans on his Instagram shortly after the fight to show the damage done:

Matthews ultimately won a unanimous decision, but there was some controversy in awarding both men with the bonus, as Jingliang’s illegal fouling was essentially rewarded on the back on Matthews’ hard work.

No word yet on how long it will take for the Australian to recover.