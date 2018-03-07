UFC Veteran Has Interesting Idea For Potential GSP vs. McGregor Fight

One UFC veteran has come out and pitched an idea for a potential fight that would see Conor McGregor fight Georges St-Pierre.

St-Pierre returned to competition in November after four years away from the sport to win the middleweight title with a submission victory in the third round over Michael Bisping at UFC 217.

Now, he is on the sidelines as he deals with colitis. There has been a ton of speculation that GSP is once again targeting a bout with the UFC lightweight champion.

However, UFC President Dana White has shot down the potential fight in the past.

Make no mistake about it, St-Pierre is one of the most decorated fighters in UFC history. Also, he’s only the fourth fighter in UFC history to win belts in two weight classes.

McGregor has not been seen in the Octagon since at UFC 205 when he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez. McGregor then fought in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

Both fighters are two-division champions. GSP has gone on record that he has lost a lot of weight from his journey to make middleweight.

In a recent interview, he went on record by stating that he could drop back down 170 or even 155 lbs if he wanted to do so.

Diego Sanchez believes this potential fight between two of the biggest stars that the UFC has ever created should happen at 165 lbs, and it should be for a new UFC title. Sanchez wrote the following on his Instagram account:

“@thenotoriousmma come on brother we need 165lb weight you have the power with @ufc and @danawhite to make it happen! #first3divisionchampionfight and winner goes down as the #realgoat #millions #thesportneedsthisweightclass @georgesstpierre talks 155🤔 165 is realistic #makeithappen @audieattar #historyinthemaking.”

There’s no doubt that this fight between these two former champions would make big money. However, this idea doesn’t make much sense, and the promotion has been hesitant to add more weight classes.

Time will tell if this fight happens at lightweight or welterweight in the near future.