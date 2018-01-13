UFC St. Louis Weigh-In Results: Main Event Is Set

UFC St. Louis (Fight Night 124) is set to take place on Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will mark the promotion’s first visit to the city.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Stephens vs. Doo Ho Choi in a featherweight bout will serve as the main event while Vitor Belfort vs. Uriah Hall in a middleweight will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout main card is Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Rose-Clark in a female flyweight bout and Kamaru Usman vs. Emil Weber Meek in a welterweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC St. Louis on Saturday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Jeremy Stephens (145.5) vs. Dooho Choi (146)

Vitor Belfort () vs. Uriah Hall ()

Jessica-Rose Clark (125.5) vs. Paige VanZant (125.5)

Emil Meek (170.5) vs. Kamaru Usman (169.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Darren Elkins () vs. Michael Johnson (145)

James Krause (155.5) vs. Alex White (155)

Matt Frevola (156) vs. Marco Polo Reyes (155.5)

Irene Aldana (135) vs. Talita Bernardo (134.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET)