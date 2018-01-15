UFC St. Louis Reebok Fighter Payouts: Jeremy Stephens Tops List

UFC St. Louis is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC St. Louis (Fight Night 124) is set to took place on Sunday, January 14, 2018 at Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The event was the promotion’s first visit to the city.

The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Stephens vs. Doo Ho Choi in a featherweight bout will serve as the main event while Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Rose-Clark in a female flyweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout main card is Darren Elkins vs. Michael Johnson in a featherweight bout and Kamaru Usman vs. Emil Weber Meek in a welterweight bout.

The full UFC payouts include:

Jeremy Stephens: $20,000 def. Dooho Choi: $5,000



Jessica-Rose Clark: $3,500 def. Paige VanZant: $5,000



Kamaru Usman: $5,000 def. Emil Meek: $3,500



Darren Elkins: $15,000 def. Michael Johnson: $15,000



James Krause: $10,000 def. Alex White: $5,000



Polo Reyes: $5,000 def. Matt Frevola: $3,500



Irene Aldana: $3,500 def. Talita Bernardo: $3,500



Kyung Ho Kang: $5,000 def. Guido Cannetti: $3,500



Jessica Eye: $5,000 def. Kalindra Faria: $3,500



J.J. Aldrich: $3,500 def. Danielle Taylor: $5,000



Mads Burnell: $3,500 def. Mike Santiago: $3,500