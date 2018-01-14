UFC St. Louis Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

The UFC makes its way to St. Louis, Missouri tonight (Sun. January 14, 2018) from the Scottrade Center for the first time ever.
In the main event of the evening top featherweight contenders Jeremy Stephens and Doo Ho Choi are expected to put on an absolute barn-burner. The co-main event will see UFC strawweights Paige VanZant and Jessica-Rose Clark go to war as well.
Below is the full fight card, start times, and information on how to watch the event:
Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET)
Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Dooho Choi
Strawweight: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Paige VanZant
Welterweight: Emil Meek vs. Kamaru Usman
Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Michael Johnson
Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 P.M. ET)
Lightweight: James Krause vs. Alex White
Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Marco Polo Reyes
Bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Talita Bernardo
Strawweight: J.J. Aldrich vs. Danielle Taylor
Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6 P.M. ET)
Women’s Flyweight: Jessica Eye vs. Kalindra Faria
Bantamweight: Guido Cannetti vs. Kyung Ho Kang
Catchweight: Mads Burnell vs. Mike Santiago