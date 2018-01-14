UFC St. Louis Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

The UFC makes its way to St. Louis, Missouri tonight (Sun. January 14, 2018) from the Scottrade Center for the first time ever.

In the main event of the evening top featherweight contenders Jeremy Stephens and Doo Ho Choi are expected to put on an absolute barn-burner. The co-main event will see UFC strawweights Paige VanZant and Jessica-Rose Clark go to war as well.

Below is the full fight card, start times, and information on how to watch the event:

Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET)

Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Dooho Choi

Strawweight: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Paige VanZant

Welterweight: Emil Meek vs. Kamaru Usman

Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Michael Johnson

Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 P.M. ET)

Lightweight: James Krause vs. Alex White

Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Marco Polo Reyes

Bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Talita Bernardo

Strawweight: J.J. Aldrich vs. Danielle Taylor

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6 P.M. ET)

Women’s Flyweight: Jessica Eye vs. Kalindra Faria

Bantamweight: Guido Cannetti vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Catchweight: Mads Burnell vs. Mike Santiago