UFC St. Louis Bonuses: ‘Heathen’ & ‘Superboy’ Bank FOTN

UFC Fight Night 124 emanated tonight (Sunday, January 14, 2018) from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO. The evening was headlined by an intriguing featherweight tilt between long-time contender Jeremy Stephens and the hard-punching up-and-comer Dooho Choi.

After a back-and-forth first frame that Choi probably took on greater volume, Stephens got the biggest win of his career in the second. Leg kicks and occasional punching combinations were the names of the game for the two hard-hitting featherweights. Choi opened the second with a flush front kick to “Lil Heathen’s” face, and that set off a temporary wild brawl. Stephens started to find a home for his shots and found success pressuring Choi backwards. A looping right hand connected behind Choi’s ear and sent him to the deck. Stephens pounced with a ruthless ground assault of punches and elbows, forcing the ref to jump in to save Choi. For their efforts, Stephens and Choi go home with an extra $50,000 and Fight of the Night.

Insanely tough featherweight standout Darren Elkins gave Michael Johnson a rude welcome to the division with a second-round rear-naked choke and so banked an extra $50,000 for Performance of the Night. As has become typical for “The Damage”, Elkins withstood a beating in the first frame from the faster, crisper striker in Johnson. But Elkins, as always, refused to quit. He caught a second-round leg kick for his first takedown, and Johnson soon looked imperiled. Unable to get Elkins off of him, Johnson exploded and turned, giving up his back in the process. Elkins sunk in his hooks, and the choke soon followed.

The other Performance of the Night bonus went to Marco Polo Reyes, who greeted “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series” alum Matt Frevola with a first-round knockout. “Steamrolla” was aggressive to a fault from the outset and never got to try his wrestling and grappling, where most thought he would have an advantage. Frevola waded forward behind winging power hooks, only to be met by sharp counters from the Mexican Reyes. The Entram Gym export hurt Frevola with a right hand and multiple left hooks before closing the show with one more right hand that sent Frevola slumping to the canvas. Reyes collected an extra $50,000 for his handiwork.

