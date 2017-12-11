UFC Road To The Octagon: Fight Night Winnipeg

Hot on the heels of UFC Fight Night 123, the UFC now rolls on with UFC on FOX 26 (UFC Fight Night Winnipeg), which takes place on December 16, 2017, at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

The main card will air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 5 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 4 p.m. ET.

Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael dos Anjos in a welterweight bout will serve as the main event while Josh Emmett vs. Ricardo Lamas in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout main card is Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout and Glover Teixeira vs. Misha Cirkunov in a light heavyweight bout.

The UFC just released the traditional “Road to the Octagon” video segment for the card. Watch the full video here: