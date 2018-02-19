The UFC has released the full episode of UFC Road To The Octagon: Fight Night Orlando to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters.

UFC on FOX 27 is set to take place on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.



The main card will air on FOX at 9 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass 4 p.m. ET.



Josh Emmett vs. Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight bout will headline this show while Jessica Andrade vs. Tecia Torres in a women’s strawweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out this four bout main card is Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ilir Latifi in a light heavyweight bout and Mike Perry vs. Max Griffin in a welterweight bout.

You can watch the full episode here: