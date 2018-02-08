UFC Rankings Update: Valentina Shevchenko Soars In New Division

Former UFC women’s bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko is making waves in her new weight class.

‘Bullet’ made her women’s 125-pound debut against debuting Brazilian Priscilia Cachoeira in the co-main event of last weekend’s (Sat., February 3, 2018) UFC Fight Night 125 from Arena Guilherme Paraense in Belém, Brazil, and her performance was as dominant a one we’ve seen in the UFC.

So much so that the bigger overall story of her one-sided beating was referee Mario Yamasaki’s insistence to let the overmatched Cachoeira continue fighting despite being outstruck 230-3 before having to tap out multiple times to a Shevchenko rear-naked choke for Yamasaki to call it off. The horrific refereeing has caused Dana White to embark on a justified smear campaign against Yamasaki, calling him a ‘moron’ and saying he’ll never referee again.

But that was beyond her control.

What was in her control was an absolutely perfect performance where she looked sharp in all aspects of MMA, resulting in one of the most flawless wins in UFC history to the point where some questioned the matchmaking in the still-developing division.

For the win, “Bullet” shot all the way up to the No. 1 spot in the class and should be headed for a clash with champion Nicco Montano. She was removed from the women’s bantamweight rankings as well, bumping the rest of the top 15 up one spot apiece and allowing Ashlee Evans-Smith to re-debut at No. 15.

Check out the full updated rankings courtesy of UFC.com right here:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Daniel Cormier

4 Stipe Miocic

5 Max Holloway -1

6 Georges St-Pierre

7 TJ Dillashaw

8 Tyron Woodley

9 Cris Cyborg

10 Tony Ferguson

11 Cody Garbrandt

12 Robert Whittaker

13 Amanda Nunes

14 Khabib Nurmagomedov

15 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Jussier Formiga

5 Sergio Pettis

6 Wilson Reis

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Ben Nguyen

9 Dustin Ortiz

10 John Moraga

11 Matheus Nicolau

12 Tim Elliott

13 Alexandre Pantoja

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Magomed Bibulatov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Jimmie Rivera

5 Marlon Moraes

6 John Lineker

7 Bryan Caraway

8 John Dodson

9 Aljamain Sterling

10 Pedro Munhoz

11 Rob Font

12 Thomas Almeida

13 Eddie Wineland

14 Brett Johns

15 Matthew Lopez

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Jose Aldo

2 Frankie Edgar

3 Brian Ortega

4 Josh Emmett

5 Cub Swanson

6 Ricardo Lamas

7 Chan Sung Jung

8 Jeremy Stephens

9 Darren Elkins

10 Yair Rodriguez

11 Renato Moicano

12 Mirsad Bektic

13 Dooho Choi

14 Myles Jury

15 Calvin Kattar

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Conor McGregor

1 Tony Ferguson (Interim Champion)

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Edson Barboza

5 Dustin Poirier

6 Justin Gaethje

7 Kevin Lee

8 Nate Diaz

9 Michael Chiesa

10 Al Iaquinta

11 Beneil Dariush

12 James Vick

13 Anthony Pettis

14 Francisco Trinaldo

15 Evan Dunham

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson

2 Rafael Dos Anjos

3 Colby Covington

4 Robbie Lawler

5 Demian Maia

6 Jorge Masvidal

7 Darren Till

8 Neil Magny

9 Kamaru Usman

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Donald Cerrone

12 Carlos Condit

13 Gunnar Nelson

14 Dong Hyun Kim

15 Yancy Medeiros

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Jacare Souza

4 Chris Weidman

5 Kelvin Gastelum

6 Michael Bisping

7 Derek Brunson

8 David Branch

9 Uriah Hall

10 Vitor Belfort

11 Thiago Santos +4

12 Lyoto Machida +1

13 Krzysztof Jotko -1

14 Paulo Costa

15 Brad Tavares -4

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Glover Teixeira

2 Volkan Oezdemir

4 Jimi Manuwa

5 Ovince Saint Preux

6 Mauricio Rua

7 Misha Cirkunov

8 Corey Anderson

8 Ilir Latifi

10 Patrick Cummins

11 Jan Blachowicz

12 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

13 Tyson Pedro

14 Gian Villante

15 Jared Cannonier

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Francis Ngannou

2 Alistair Overeem

3 Fabricio Werdum

4 Cain Velasquez

5 Mark Hunt

6 Derrick Lewis

7 Alexander Volkov

8 Marcin Tybura

9 Curtis Blaydes

10 Stefan Struve

11 Aleksei Oleinik

12 Andrei Arlovski

13 Tim Johnson +2

14 Junior Albini -1

15 Shamil Abdurakhimov *NR

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Cynthia Calvillo

10 Alexa Grasso

11 Randa Markos

12 Cortney Casey

13 Joanne Calderwood

14 Maryna Moroz

15 Tatiana Suarez

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Nicco Montano

1 Valentina Shevchenko *NR

2 Sijara Eubanks -1

3 Lauren Murphy -1

4 Alexis Davis -1

5 Roxanne Modafferi -1

6 Barb Honchak -1

7 Liz Carmouche -1

8 Katlyn Chookagian -1

9 Jessica-Rose Clark -1

10 Jessica Eye -1

11 Montana De La Rosa -1

12 Rachael Ostovich

13 Mara Romero Borella -2

14 Paige VanZant -1

15 Shana Dobson -1

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm +1

2 Julianna Pena +1

3 Raquel Pennington +1

4 Germaine de Randamie +1

5 Ketlen Vieira +1

6 Cat Zingano +1

7 Sara McMann +1

8 Ronda Rousey +1

9 Marion Reneau +1

10 Leslie Smith +1

11 Bethe Correia +1

12 Aspen Ladd +1

13 Sarah Moras +1

14 Irene Aldana +1

15 Ashlee Evans-Smith *NR