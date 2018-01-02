UFC Rankings Update: McGregor Somehow Rises On P4P List

Two of the UFC’s top pound-for-pound fighters picked up pivotal wins at last weekend’s (Sat., December 30, 2017) UFC 219 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg securing a decision win over Holly Holm and dominant lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov brutally pounding Edson Barboza in an at-times hard-to-watch co-main event.

For those efforts, Cyborg and Khabib deservedly earned a rise up the official pound-for-pound rankings, with Cyborg moving up one spot to No. 9 and Khabib finally debuting at No. 14. That’s to be expected; however, perhaps the most shocking rise up the pound-for-pound list was made by Conor McGregor, who somehow surpassed Georges St-Pierre to overtake the No. 2 spot despite not fighting for almost 14 months at this point.

St-Pierre’s drop was most likely precipitated by his recent vacating of the middleweight title hardly one month after he won at UFC 217 on November 4, yet he has fought for a UFC title much more recently than McGregor. By comparison, No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter Demetrious Johnson recently topped Anderson Silva for the record for most consecutive title defenses in UFC history with 11; McGregor has none.

There’s no doubting “The Notorious'” electric drawing power and scintillating knockout ability, but his UFC return is currently unknown – and perhaps even unlikely – after he reportedly earned $100 million to box Floyd Mayweather last August. He’s been rumored to finally defend the lightweight belt against interim champion Tony Ferguson, but those are only rumors.

His status as by far the biggest star in MMA is obviously keeping him near the top of the media-generated rankings, however, and that’s unlikely to stop until he finally returns and loses a fight – if he ever does.

Check out the full rankings courtesy of UFC.com right here:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Conor McGregor +1

3 Georges St-Pierre -1

4 Max Holloway

5 Daniel Cormier

6 TJ Dillashaw

7 Stipe Miocic

8 Tyron Woodley

9 Cris Cyborg +1

10 Tony Ferguson -1

11 Cody Garbrandt

12 Robert Whittaker

13 Amanda Nunes

14 Khabib Nurmagomedov *NR

15 Joanna Jedrzejczyk -1

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Jussier Formiga

5 Sergio Pettis

6 Wilson Reis

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Ben Nguyen

9 John Moraga

10 Dustin Ortiz

11 Alexandre Pantoja +1

12 Matheus Nicolau *NR

13 Magomed Bibulatov +2

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Louis Smolka -2

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Jimmie Rivera

5 Marlon Moraes

6 John Lineker

7 Bryan Caraway

8 John Dodson

9 Aljamain Sterling

10 Thomas Almeida

11 Pedro Munhoz

12 Eddie Wineland

13 Brett Johns

14 Rob Font

15 Tim Elliott *NR

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Jose Aldo

2 Frankie Edgar

3 Brian Ortega

4 Josh Emmett +1

5 Cub Swanson -1

6 Ricardo Lamas

7 Chan Sung Jung

8 Yair Rodriguez

9 Jeremy Stephens

10 Darren Elkins

11 Dennis Bermudez +1

12 Renato Moicano -1

13 Dooho Choi

14 Myles Jury +1

15 Mirsad Bektic -1

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Conor McGregor

1 Tony Ferguson (Interim Champion)

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Edson Barboza

5 Justin Gaethje

6 Dustin Poirier

7 Kevin Lee

8 Nate Diaz

9 Michael Chiesa

10 Michael Johnson

11 Al Iaquinta

12 Beneil Dariush

13 Anthony Pettis

14 Francisco Trinaldo

14 James Vick

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson

2 Rafael Dos Anjos

3 Colby Covington

4 Robbie Lawler

5 Demian Maia

6 Jorge Masvidal

7 Darren Till

8 Neil Magny +4

9 Santiago Ponzinibbio

10 Kamaru Usman +1

11 Donald Cerrone -1

12 Carlos Condit -4

13 Gunnar Nelson

14 Dong Hyun Kim

15 Yancy Medeiros

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Jacare Souza +1

4 Georges St-Pierre -1

5 Chris Weidman

6 Kelvin Gastelum

7 Michael Bisping

8 Derek Brunson

9 Anderson Silva

10 David Branch

11 Uriah Hall

12 Vitor Belfort

13 Krzysztof Jotko

14 Lyoto Machida

15 Paulo Costa

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Glover Teixeira

4 Jimi Manuwa

5 Ovince Saint Preux

6 Mauricio Rua

7 Misha Cirkunov

8 Corey Anderson

9 Ilir Latifi -1

10 Patrick Cummins

11 Rogerio Nogueira

12 Jan Blachowicz

13 Tyson Pedro +1

14 Gadzhimurad Antigulov -1

15 Jared Cannonier

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Francis Ngannou

2 Alistair Overeem

3 Fabricio Werdum

4 Cain Velasquez

5 Mark Hunt

6 Derrick Lewis

7 Alexander Volkov

8 Marcin Tybura

9 Curtis Blaydes

10 Stefan Struve

11 Aleksei Oleinik

12 Andrei Arlovski

13 Junior Albini

14 Travis Browne

15 Tim Johnson

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza +3

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Cynthia Calvillo -2

9 Felice Herrig -1

10 Alexa Grasso

11 Cortney Casey

11 Paige VanZant +1

13 Randa Markos +1

14 Joanne Calderwood -1

15 Maryna Moroz

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Nicco Montano

1 Sijara Eubanks

2 Lauren Murphy

3 Alexis Davis

4 Roxanne Modafferi

5 Barb Honchak

6 Liz Carmouche

7 Montana De La Rosa

8 Rachael Ostovich

9 Mara Romero Borella

10 Shana Dobson +1

11 Gillian Robertson +1

12 Kalindra Faria +1

13 Bec Rawlings +1

14 Melinda Fabian +1

15 Emily Whitmire *NR

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Holly Holm

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Cat Zingano

6 Ketlen Vieira +1

8 Sara McMann

9 Ronda Rousey

10 Marion Reneau

11 Katlyn Chookagian

12 Bethe Correia

13 Leslie Smith

14 Aspen Ladd

15 Sarah Moras -1