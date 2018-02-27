UFC Rankings Update: “Lil’ Heathen” Soars After Controversial Win

Surging UFC featherweight Jeremy Stephens picked up a third straight win with a brutal knockout finish of Josh Emmett (watch the highlights) in the main event of last weekend’s (Sat., February 24, 2018) UFC on FOX 28 from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, but the victory didn’t come without a heap of controversy.

After rocking Emmett with a pinpoint left hand in the second round, ‘Lil’ Heathen’ followed him to the ground with what appeared to be a possibly illegal knee and two elbows that hit him in the back of the head. Emmett and his team were irate after the fight and revealed plans to appeal the defeat.

The results of that appeal, although appeals are rarely successful, remains to be seen, but for now, Stephens has earned a significant boost up the official UFC rankings. For the win over Emmett, he rose three spots to No. 5 on the 145-pound ranks, sending Emmett down two spots to No. 6.

The Orlando event also saw some movement at 205 pounds, where Ilir Latifi also rose up three spots to No. 5 for his impressive submission win over Ovince Saint Preux, who dropped one spot to No. 6.

Marion Reneau also continued to inch up the women’s bantamweight rankings after a shocking comeback submission over Sara McMann following a first round where she was controlled on the ground, rising up a spot to No. 7 and sending McMann to No. 8.

Here are the full updated rankings courtesy of UFC.com:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Daniel Cormier

4 Stipe Miocic

5 Max Holloway

6 Georges St-Pierre

7 TJ Dillashaw

8 Tyron Woodley

9 Cris Cyborg

10 Tony Ferguson

11 Robert Whittaker

12 Cody Garbrandt

13 Amanda Nunes

14 Khabib Nurmagomedov

15 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Jussier Formiga

5 Sergio Pettis

6 Wilson Reis

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Ben Nguyen

9 Dustin Ortiz

10 John Moraga

11 Matheus Nicolau

12 Tim Elliott

13 Alexandre Pantoja

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Magomed Bibulatov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Jimmie Rivera

5 Marlon Moraes

6 John Lineker

7 Bryan Caraway

8 John Dodson

9 Aljamain Sterling

10 Pedro Munhoz

11 Rob Font

12 Thomas Almeida

13 Brett Johns +1

14 Eddie Wineland -1

15 Brian Kelleher *NR

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Jose Aldo

2 Frankie Edgar

3 Brian Ortega

4 Cub Swanson +1

5 Jeremy Stephens +3

6 Josh Emmett -2

7 Ricardo Lamas -1

8 Chan Sung Jung -1

9 Darren Elkins

10 Yair Rodriguez

11 Renato Moicano

12 Mirsad Bektic

13 Dooho Choi

14 Calvin Kattar +1

15 Myles Jury -1

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Conor McGregor

1 Tony Ferguson (Interim Champion)

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Edson Barboza

5 Dustin Poirier

6 Justin Gaethje

7 Kevin Lee

8 Nate Diaz

9 Michael Chiesa

10 Al Iaquinta

11 James Vick

12 Beneil Dariush

13 Anthony Pettis

14 Evan Dunham

15 Francisco Trinaldo

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson

2 Rafael Dos Anjos

3 Colby Covington

4 Robbie Lawler

5 Demian Maia

6 Jorge Masvidal

7 Darren Till

8 Kamaru Usman

9 Neil Magny -1

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Donald Cerrone

12 Carlos Condit

13 Gunnar Nelson

14 Dong Hyun Kim

15 Leon Edwards

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Jacare Souza

3 Luke Rockhold

4 Chris Weidman

5 Kelvin Gastelum

6 Michael Bisping

7 Derek Brunson

8 David Branch

9 Uriah Hall

10 Vitor Belfort

11 Thiago Santos

12 Lyoto Machida

13 Krzysztof Jotko

14 Paulo Costa

15 Brad Tavares

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Glover Teixeira -1

4 Jimi Manuwa

5 Ilir Latifi +3

6 Ovince Saint Preux -1

7 Mauricio Rua -1

8 Misha Cirkunov -1

9 Corey Anderson

10 Patrick Cummins

11 Jan Blachowicz

12 Tyson Pedro

13 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

14 Gian Villante

15 Jared Cannonier

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Francis Ngannou

2 Alistair Overeem

3 Fabricio Werdum

4 Cain Velasquez

5 Curtis Blaydes

6 Mark Hunt

6 Derrick Lewis

8 Alexander Volkov

9 Marcin Tybura

10 Stefan Struve

11 Aleksei Oleinik

12 Andrei Arlovski

13 Tim Johnson

14 Junior Albini

15 Tai Tuivasa

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Cynthia Calvillo

10 Alexa Grasso

11 Randa Markos

12 Cortney Casey

13 Joanne Calderwood

14 Tatiana Suarez +1

15 Nina Ansaroff *NR

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Nicco Montano

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Sijara Eubanks

3 Lauren Murphy

4 Alexis Davis

5 Roxanne Modafferi

6 Barb Honchak

7 Liz Carmouche

8 Katlyn Chookagian

9 Jessica-Rose Clark

10 Jessica Eye

11 Montana De La Rosa

12 Rachael Ostovich

13 Mara Romero Borella

14 Paige VanZant

15 Shana Dobson

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Raquel Pennington +1

3 Julianna Pena -1

4 Germaine de Randamie

5 Ketlen Vieira

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau +1

8 Sara McMann -1

9 Bethe Correia +2

9 Leslie Smith +1

11 Ronda Rousey -2

12 Aspen Ladd

13 Lucie Pudilova

14 Irene Aldana

15 Sarah Moras