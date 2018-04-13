UFC Rankings Update: Khabib Nurmagomedov Soars Up P4P List

The UFC rankings have been updated after last weekend’s (Sat., April 7, 2018) UFC 223 from Brooklyn, and not surprisingly, newly-crowned lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has made a sharp rise up the pound-for-pound rankings.
Following a hectic week involving Conor McGregor’s now-infamous bus attack that saw “The Eagle” face seemingly countless re-schedulings, the undefeated champion dominated short-notice replacement Al Iaquinta, his fifth potential opponent for the UFC 223 main event, by scores of 500-44, 50-43, 50-43.
Many critiqued Khabib’s striking as a huge weakness after octagon commentator Joe Rogan focused on doing it during the broadcast, but in reality, “The Eagle” was never in any true danger and showed why he is arguably the best lightweight in the UFC in winning the title many had gifted him since his UFC debut.
For the win, Khabib rose up a sizable six spots to No. 8 on the pound-for-pound list, continuing his rise towards cementing himself among the sport’s greats. In other movement there, Conor McGregor was leapfrogged by Georges St-Pierre, who overtook the No. 2 spot, while Daniel Cormier fell one spot to 5.
After being stripped of the lightweight title, McGregor also fell down to No. 1 at lightweight, while Tony Ferguson relinquished his interim title and fell to No. 2.
Check out the full updated official rankings right here:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Demetrious Johnson
2 Georges St-Pierre +1
3 Conor McGregor -1
4 Stipe Miocic
5 Daniel Cormier -1
6 Max Holloway
7 TJ Dillashaw
8 Khabib Nurmagomedov +6
9 Tyron Woodley -1
10 Cris Cyborg -1
11 Tony Ferguson -1
12 Amanda Nunes -1
13 Robert Whittaker -1
14 Cody Garbrandt -1
15 Rose Namajunas *NR
FLYWEIGHT
Champion : Demetrious Johnson
1 Joseph Benavidez
2 Henry Cejudo
3 Ray Borg
4 Jussier Formiga
5 Sergio Pettis
6 Wilson Reis
7 Brandon Moreno
8 Ben Nguyen
9 Dustin Ortiz
10 John Moraga
11 Alexandre Pantoja
12 Matheus Nicolau
13 Tim Elliott
14 Deiveson Figueiredo
15 Magomed Bibulatov
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion : TJ Dillashaw
1 Cody Garbrandt
2 Dominick Cruz
3 Raphael Assuncao
4 Jimmie Rivera
5 Marlon Moraes
6 John Lineker
7 John Dodson
8 Bryan Caraway
8 Aljamain Sterling
10 Pedro Munhoz
11 Cody Stamann
12 Rob Font
13 Thomas Almeida
14 Brett Johns
15 Eddie Wineland
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion : Max Holloway
1 Brian Ortega
2 Jose Aldo
3 Frankie Edgar
4 Cub Swanson
5 Jeremy Stephens
6 Josh Emmett
7 Ricardo Lamas
8 Chan Sung Jung
9 Renato Moicano +2
10 Darren Elkins -1
11 Yair Rodriguez -1
12 Mirsad Bektic
13 Dooho Choi +2
14 Zabit Magomedsharipov *NR
15 Myles Jury -1
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion : Khabib Nurmagomedov
1 Conor McGregor -1
2 Tony Ferguson -1
3 Eddie Alvarez
4 Edson Barboza
5 Dustin Poirier
6 Justin Gaethje
7 Kevin Lee
8 Nate Diaz
9 Michael Chiesa
10 Al Iaquinta +1
11 James Vick -1
12 Anthony Pettis
13 Alexander Hernandez
14 Paul Felder *NR
15 Olivier Aubin-Mercier *NR
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion : Tyron Woodley
1 Stephen Thompson
2 Rafael Dos Anjos
3 Colby Covington
4 Robbie Lawler
5 Demian Maia
6 Jorge Masvidal
7 Darren Till
7 Kamaru Usman
9 Neil Magny
10 Santiago Ponzinibbio
11 Donald Cerrone
12 Carlos Condit
13 Gunnar Nelson
14 Leon Edwards
15 Dong Hyun Kim
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion : Robert Whittaker
1 Yoel Romero
2 Jacare Souza
3 Luke Rockhold
4 Chris Weidman
5 Kelvin Gastelum
6 Michael Bisping
7 Derek Brunson
8 David Branch
9 Vitor Belfort
10 Uriah Hall
11 Thiago Santos
12 Lyoto Machida
13 Krzysztof Jotko
14 Paulo Costa
15 Brad Tavares
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion : Daniel Cormier
1 Alexander Gustafsson
2 Volkan Oezdemir
3 Glover Teixeira
4 Ilir Latifi
5 Jan Blachowicz
6 Jimi Manuwa
7 Mauricio Rua
8 Ovince Saint Preux
9 Misha Cirkunov
10 Corey Anderson
11 Patrick Cummins
12 Tyson Pedro
13 Gadzhimurad Antigulov
14 Gian Villante
15 Jordan Johnson
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion : Stipe Miocic
1 Francis Ngannou
2 Alistair Overeem
3 Alexander Volkov
4 Curtis Blaydes
5 Fabricio Werdum
6 Derrick Lewis
6 Mark Hunt
8 Marcin Tybura
9 Andrei Arlovski
10 Aleksei Oleinik
11 Stefan Struve
12 Tai Tuivasa +1
13 Shamil Abdurakhimov -1
14 Junior Albini
15 Justin Ledet
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion : Rose Namajunas
1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
2 Jessica Andrade
3 Claudia Gadelha
4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
5 Tecia Torres
6 Carla Esparza
7 Michelle Waterson
8 Felice Herrig
9 Alexa Grasso
10 Cortney Casey
11 Randa Markos
12 Tatiana Suarez
13 Joanne Calderwood
14 Nina Ansaroff
15 Angela Hill
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion : Nicco Montano
1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Sijara Eubanks
3 Lauren Murphy
4 Alexis Davis
5 Roxanne Modafferi
6 Barb Honchak
7 Liz Carmouche
8 Katlyn Chookagian
9 Jessica-Rose Clark
10 Jessica Eye
11 Ashlee Evans-Smith *NR
12 Mara Romero Borella
13 Paige VanZant +1
14 Montana De La Rosa -3
15 Rachael Ostovich -2
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion : Amanda Nunes
1 Holly Holm
2 Raquel Pennington
3 Julianna Pena
4 Ketlen Vieira
5 Germaine de Randamie
6 Cat Zingano
7 Marion Reneau
8 Sara McMann
9 Leslie Smith
10 Aspen Ladd +1
11 Bethe Correia -1
12 Irene Aldana +1
13 Lucie Pudilova -1
14 Sarah Moras
15 Lina Lansberg