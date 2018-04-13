UFC Rankings Update: Khabib Nurmagomedov Soars Up P4P List

The UFC rankings have been updated after last weekend’s (Sat., April 7, 2018) UFC 223 from Brooklyn, and not surprisingly, newly-crowned lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has made a sharp rise up the pound-for-pound rankings.

Following a hectic week involving Conor McGregor’s now-infamous bus attack that saw “The Eagle” face seemingly countless re-schedulings, the undefeated champion dominated short-notice replacement Al Iaquinta, his fifth potential opponent for the UFC 223 main event, by scores of 500-44, 50-43, 50-43.

Many critiqued Khabib’s striking as a huge weakness after octagon commentator Joe Rogan focused on doing it during the broadcast, but in reality, “The Eagle” was never in any true danger and showed why he is arguably the best lightweight in the UFC in winning the title many had gifted him since his UFC debut.

For the win, Khabib rose up a sizable six spots to No. 8 on the pound-for-pound list, continuing his rise towards cementing himself among the sport’s greats. In other movement there, Conor McGregor was leapfrogged by Georges St-Pierre, who overtook the No. 2 spot, while Daniel Cormier fell one spot to 5.

After being stripped of the lightweight title, McGregor also fell down to No. 1 at lightweight, while Tony Ferguson relinquished his interim title and fell to No. 2.

Check out the full updated official rankings right here:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Georges St-Pierre +1

3 Conor McGregor -1

4 Stipe Miocic

5 Daniel Cormier -1

6 Max Holloway

7 TJ Dillashaw

8 Khabib Nurmagomedov +6

9 Tyron Woodley -1

10 Cris Cyborg -1

11 Tony Ferguson -1

12 Amanda Nunes -1

13 Robert Whittaker -1

14 Cody Garbrandt -1

15 Rose Namajunas *NR

FLYWEIGHT

Champion : Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Jussier Formiga

5 Sergio Pettis

6 Wilson Reis

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Ben Nguyen

9 Dustin Ortiz

10 John Moraga

11 Alexandre Pantoja

12 Matheus Nicolau

13 Tim Elliott

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Magomed Bibulatov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion : TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Jimmie Rivera

5 Marlon Moraes

6 John Lineker

7 John Dodson

8 Bryan Caraway

8 Aljamain Sterling

10 Pedro Munhoz

11 Cody Stamann

12 Rob Font

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Brett Johns

15 Eddie Wineland

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion : Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Cub Swanson

5 Jeremy Stephens

6 Josh Emmett

7 Ricardo Lamas

8 Chan Sung Jung

9 Renato Moicano +2

10 Darren Elkins -1

11 Yair Rodriguez -1

12 Mirsad Bektic

13 Dooho Choi +2

14 Zabit Magomedsharipov *NR

15 Myles Jury -1

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion : Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Conor McGregor -1

2 Tony Ferguson -1

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Edson Barboza

5 Dustin Poirier

6 Justin Gaethje

7 Kevin Lee

8 Nate Diaz

9 Michael Chiesa

10 Al Iaquinta +1

11 James Vick -1

12 Anthony Pettis

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Paul Felder *NR

15 Olivier Aubin-Mercier *NR

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion : Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson

2 Rafael Dos Anjos

3 Colby Covington

4 Robbie Lawler

5 Demian Maia

6 Jorge Masvidal

7 Darren Till

7 Kamaru Usman

9 Neil Magny

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Donald Cerrone

12 Carlos Condit

13 Gunnar Nelson

14 Leon Edwards

15 Dong Hyun Kim

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion : Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Jacare Souza

3 Luke Rockhold

4 Chris Weidman

5 Kelvin Gastelum

6 Michael Bisping

7 Derek Brunson

8 David Branch

9 Vitor Belfort

10 Uriah Hall

11 Thiago Santos

12 Lyoto Machida

13 Krzysztof Jotko

14 Paulo Costa

15 Brad Tavares

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion : Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Glover Teixeira

4 Ilir Latifi

5 Jan Blachowicz

6 Jimi Manuwa

7 Mauricio Rua

8 Ovince Saint Preux

9 Misha Cirkunov

10 Corey Anderson

11 Patrick Cummins

12 Tyson Pedro

13 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

14 Gian Villante

15 Jordan Johnson

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion : Stipe Miocic

1 Francis Ngannou

2 Alistair Overeem

3 Alexander Volkov

4 Curtis Blaydes

5 Fabricio Werdum

6 Derrick Lewis

6 Mark Hunt

8 Marcin Tybura

9 Andrei Arlovski

10 Aleksei Oleinik

11 Stefan Struve

12 Tai Tuivasa +1

13 Shamil Abdurakhimov -1

14 Junior Albini

15 Justin Ledet

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion : Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Alexa Grasso

10 Cortney Casey

11 Randa Markos

12 Tatiana Suarez

13 Joanne Calderwood

14 Nina Ansaroff

15 Angela Hill

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion : Nicco Montano

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Sijara Eubanks

3 Lauren Murphy

4 Alexis Davis

5 Roxanne Modafferi

6 Barb Honchak

7 Liz Carmouche

8 Katlyn Chookagian

9 Jessica-Rose Clark

10 Jessica Eye

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith *NR

12 Mara Romero Borella

13 Paige VanZant +1

14 Montana De La Rosa -3

15 Rachael Ostovich -2

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion : Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Raquel Pennington

3 Julianna Pena

4 Ketlen Vieira

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Sara McMann

9 Leslie Smith

10 Aspen Ladd +1

11 Bethe Correia -1

12 Irene Aldana +1

13 Lucie Pudilova -1

14 Sarah Moras

15 Lina Lansberg