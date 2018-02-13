UFC Rankings Update: ‘Jacare’ Passes Rockhold Following UFC 221

The UFC went back to Australia last weekend (Sat., February 10, 2018) with UFC 221 from the Perth Arena in Perth, and Yoel Romero stole the show by knocking out former champ Luke Rockhold in the third round of the main event.

It was a rough weekend for Rockhold, as he was originally set to face champion Robert Whittaker before “The Reaper” got injured, and then Romero missed weight but still won. The newly updated official UFC rankings added a bit of insult to injury for Rockhold, as he fell to No. 3 when Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza passed him to take the No. 2 spot.

The other division that saw significant movement was heavyweight, where rising prospect Curtis Blaydes moved up four spots to No. 5 for his wrestling-focused decision win over longtime veteran Mark Hunt, who fell one spot to No. 6, in the co-main event. Australian knockout artist Tai Tuivasa made his debut on the heavyweight rankings at No. 15 after a dominant stoppage of Cyril Asker in Perth.

Check out the full updated rankings via UFC.com:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Daniel Cormier

4 Stipe Miocic

5 Max Holloway

6 Georges St-Pierre

7 TJ Dillashaw

8 Tyron Woodley

9 Cris Cyborg

9 Tony Ferguson +1

11 Robert Whittaker +1

11 Cody Garbrandt

13 Amanda Nunes

14 Khabib Nurmagomedov

15 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Jussier Formiga

5 Sergio Pettis

6 Wilson Reis

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Ben Nguyen

9 Dustin Ortiz

10 John Moraga

11 Matheus Nicolau

12 Tim Elliott

13 Alexandre Pantoja

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Magomed Bibulatov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Jimmie Rivera

5 Marlon Moraes

6 John Lineker

7 Bryan Caraway

8 John Dodson

9 Aljamain Sterling

10 Pedro Munhoz

11 Rob Font

12 Thomas Almeida

13 Eddie Wineland

14 Brett Johns

15 Matthew Lopez

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Jose Aldo

2 Frankie Edgar

3 Brian Ortega

4 Josh Emmett

5 Cub Swanson

6 Ricardo Lamas

7 Chan Sung Jung

7 Jeremy Stephens +1

9 Darren Elkins

10 Yair Rodriguez

11 Renato Moicano

12 Mirsad Bektic

13 Dooho Choi

14 Myles Jury

15 Calvin Kattar

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Conor McGregor

1 Tony Ferguson (Interim Champion)

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Edson Barboza

5 Dustin Poirier

6 Justin Gaethje

7 Kevin Lee

8 Nate Diaz

9 Michael Chiesa

10 Al Iaquinta

11 Beneil Dariush

12 James Vick

13 Anthony Pettis

14 Francisco Trinaldo

15 Evan Dunham

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson

2 Rafael Dos Anjos

3 Colby Covington

4 Robbie Lawler

5 Demian Maia

6 Jorge Masvidal

7 Darren Till

8 Neil Magny

9 Kamaru Usman

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Donald Cerrone

12 Carlos Condit

13 Gunnar Nelson

14 Dong Hyun Kim

15 Yancy Medeiros

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Jacare Souza +1

3 Luke Rockhold -1

4 Chris Weidman

5 Kelvin Gastelum

6 Michael Bisping

7 Derek Brunson

8 David Branch

9 Uriah Hall

10 Vitor Belfort

11 Thiago Santos

12 Lyoto Machida

13 Krzysztof Jotko

14 Paulo Costa

15 Brad Tavares

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Glover Teixeira

2 Volkan Oezdemir

4 Jimi Manuwa

5 Ovince Saint Preux

6 Mauricio Rua

7 Misha Cirkunov

8 Corey Anderson

8 Ilir Latifi

10 Patrick Cummins

11 Jan Blachowicz

12 Tyson Pedro +1

13 Gadzhimurad Antigulov -1

14 Gian Villante

15 Jared Cannonier

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Francis Ngannou

2 Alistair Overeem

3 Fabricio Werdum

4 Cain Velasquez

5 Curtis Blaydes +4

6 Mark Hunt -1

7 Derrick Lewis -1

8 Alexander Volkov -1

9 Marcin Tybura -1

10 Stefan Struve

11 Aleksei Oleinik

12 Andrei Arlovski

13 Tim Johnson

14 Junior Albini

15 Tai Tuivasa *NR

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Cynthia Calvillo

10 Alexa Grasso

11 Randa Markos

12 Cortney Casey

13 Joanne Calderwood

14 Maryna Moroz

15 Tatiana Suarez

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Nicco Montano

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Sijara Eubanks

3 Lauren Murphy

4 Alexis Davis

5 Roxanne Modafferi

6 Barb Honchak

7 Liz Carmouche

8 Katlyn Chookagian

9 Jessica-Rose Clark

10 Jessica Eye

11 Montana De La Rosa

12 Rachael Ostovich

13 Mara Romero Borella

14 Paige VanZant

15 Shana Dobson

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Julianna Pena

3 Raquel Pennington

4 Germaine de Randamie

5 Ketlen Vieira

6 Cat Zingano

7 Sara McMann

8 Marion Reneau +1

9 Ronda Rousey -1

9 Leslie Smith +1

11 Bethe Correia

12 Aspen Ladd

13 Sarah Moras

14 Irene Aldana

15 Ashlee Evans-Smith