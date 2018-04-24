UFC Rankings Update: Inactive Since 2016, Conor McGregor Somehow Moves Up

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor may not have competed since November 2016, and he’s currently awaiting his next court date on assault charges, but that hasn’t stopped him from actually rising on the latest UFC official rankings.

That was just the case this week when the media-voted rankings voted for to move McGregor up one spot to a tie with current UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at the No. 3 pound-for-pound spot.

This was despite McGregor not fighting or even having a clear return date even close to confirmed, something that will undoubtedly put the already questionable ‘official’ rankings under even more scrutiny.

The UFC was in New Jersey last weekend for UFC Fight Night 128 from Atlantic City, where rising contender Kevin Lee battered Edson Barboza on the way to a fifth-round TKO stoppage, but the fact that McGregor somehow moved up the pound-for-pound list overshadows Lee’s move up to No. 5 and Barboza’s move down to 6.

In other rankings movement, Cub Swanson moved down one spot on the featherweight rankings after his decision loss to Frankie Edgar in the UFC Atlantic City co-main event, allowing Jeremy Stephens to rise to No. 4. Swanson has now lost to the top three contenders at 145 pounds and owns a 2014 decision win over No. 4 Stephens.

You can check out the fully updated rankings via UFC.com right here:

POUND-FOR-POUND:

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Georges St-Pierre

3 Stipe Miocic

3 Conor McGregor +1

5 Daniel Cormier

6 Max Holloway

7 TJ Dillashaw

8 Tyron Woodley

9 Khabib Nurmagomedov -1

10 Cris Cyborg

11 Tony Ferguson

12 Amanda Nunes

13 Robert Whittaker

14 Cody Garbrandt

15 Rose Namajunas

FLYWEIGHT:

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Jussier Formiga

5 Sergio Pettis

6 John Moraga

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Wilson Reis

9 Ben Nguyen

10 Dustin Ortiz

11 Matheus Nicolau

12 Alexandre Pantoja

13 Tim Elliott

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Magomed Bibulatov

BANTAMWEIGHT:

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Jimmie Rivera

5 Marlon Moraes

6 John Lineker

7 John Dodson

8 Aljamain Sterling

9 Bryan Caraway

10 Pedro Munhoz

11 Cody Stamann -1

12 Rob Font

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Brett Johns

15 Eddie Wineland

FEATHERWEIGHT:

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Jeremy Stephens +1

5 Cub Swanson -1

6 Josh Emmett

7 Ricardo Lamas

8 Chan Sung Jung

9 Renato Moicano

10 Darren Elkins

11 Yair Rodriguez

12 Mirsad Bektic

13 Zabit Magomedsharipov +1

14 Dooho Choi -1

15 Myles Jury

LIGHTWEIGHT:

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Conor McGregor

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Dustin Poirier

5 Kevin Lee +1

6 Edson Barboza -1

7 Justin Gaethje

8 Nate Diaz

9 Michael Chiesa

10 Al Iaquinta

11 James Vick

12 Anthony Pettis

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Paul Felder

15 Olivier Aubin-Mercier

WELTERWEIGHT:

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson

2 Rafael Dos Anjos

3 Colby Covington

4 Robbie Lawler

5 Demian Maia

6 Jorge Masvidal

7 Kamaru Usman

8 Darren Till -1

9 Neil Magny

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Donald Cerrone

12 Gunnar Nelson

13 Alex Oliveira

14 Leon Edwards

15 Dong Hyun Kim

MIDDLEWEIGHT:

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Jacare Souza

3 Luke Rockhold

4 Chris Weidman

5 Kelvin Gastelum

6 Michael Bisping

7 Derek Brunson

8 David Branch

9 Vitor Belfort

10 Brad Tavares

11 Uriah Hall -1

12 Lyoto Machida +1

13 Thiago Santos -1

13 Antonio Carlos Junior +2

15 Paulo Costa -1

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT:

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Glover Teixeira

4 Ilir Latifi

5 Jan Blachowicz

6 Jimi Manuwa

7 Mauricio Rua

7 Ovince Saint Preux +1

9 Corey Anderson +1

10 Misha Cirkunov -1

11 Patrick Cummins

12 Tyson Pedro

13 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

14 Gian Villante

15 Jordan Johnson

HEAVYWEIGHT:

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Francis Ngannou

2 Alistair Overeem

3 Alexander Volkov

4 Curtis Blaydes

5 Fabricio Werdum

6 Derrick Lewis

6 Mark Hunt

8 Marcin Tybura

9 Andrei Arlovski

10 Aleksei Oleinik

11 Stefan Struve

12 Tai Tuivasa

13 Shamil Abdurakhimov

14 Junior Albini

15 Justin Willis *NR

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT:

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Alexa Grasso

10 Cortney Casey

11 Randa Markos

12 Tatiana Suarez

13 Joanne Calderwood

14 Nina Ansaroff

15 Angela Hill

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT:

Champion: Nicco Montano

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Sijara Eubanks

3 Lauren Murphy

4 Alexis Davis

5 Roxanne Modafferi

5 Katlyn Chookagian -3

7 Barb Honchak -1

8 Liz Carmouche -1

9 Jessica-Rose Clark

10 Jessica Eye

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith

12 Mara Romero Borella

13 Paige VanZant

14 Montana De La Rosa

15 Rachael Ostovich

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT:

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Raquel Pennington

3 Julianna Pena

4 Ketlen Vieira

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Sara McMann

9 Aspen Ladd +1

10 Bethe Correia +1

11 Irene Aldana +1

12 Lucie Pudilova +1

13 Sarah Moras +1

14 Lina Lansberg +1

15 Gina Mazany *NR