UFC Rankings Update: GSP Plummets After Vacating Title

UFC great Georges St-Pierre created one of MMA’s legitimate feel-good moments when he returned from nearly four years off to defeat former middleweight champion Michael Bisping in the main event of November 4’s UFC 217 from New York, becoming only the fourth UFC multi-division champ in the process.
His future in the sport became incredibly unclear shortly after his historic win, however, as St-Pierre revealed that he would be out for an indefinite period of time while recovering from colitis due to the increased mass required to move up to 185 pounds. ‘GSP’ revealed shortly thereafter that he was most likely done at 185, and that became all but a sure thing when he vacated the belt in the days that followed.
This week, the official UFC rankings have reflected that, as St-Pierre fell an alarming three spots to No. 3 at 185 pounds, dropping below Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero while there was a strong case to be made he shouldn’t even be ranked there any longer because he doesn’t intend to fight there again.
Considering the actual fight action last week, featherweight Brian Ortega rose two spots to No. 4 after submitting veteran Cub Swanson in the UFC Fresno main event. Swanson fell one spot to No. 5.
Check out the fully updated rankings on the UFC’s official website here:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Demetrious Johnson
2 Georges St-Pierre
3 Conor McGregor
4 Max Holloway
5 Daniel Cormier
6 TJ Dillashaw
7 Stipe Miocic
8 Tyron Woodley
9 Tony Ferguson
10 Cris Cyborg
11 Cody Garbrandt
12 Robert Whittaker
13 Amanda Nunes -1
14 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
15 Dominick Cruz
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Demetrious Johnson
1 Joseph Benavidez
2 Henry Cejudo
3 Ray Borg
4 Jussier Formiga
5 Sergio Pettis
6 Wilson Reis
7 Brandon Moreno
8 Ben Nguyen
9 John Moraga
10 Dustin Ortiz
11 Tim Elliott
12 Alexandre Pantoja
13 Louis Smolka
14 Deiveson Figueiredo
15 Magomed Bibulatov
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: TJ Dillashaw
1 Cody Garbrandt
2 Dominick Cruz
3 Raphael Assuncao
4 Jimmie Rivera
5 Marlon Moraes +2
6 John Lineker -1
7 Bryan Caraway -1
8 John Dodson +1
9 Aljamain Sterling -1
10 Thomas Almeida
11 Pedro Munhoz
12 Eddie Wineland
13 Brett Johns
14 Rob Font
15 Matthew Lopez
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Jose Aldo
2 Frankie Edgar
3 Ricardo Lamas
4 Brian Ortega +2
5 Cub Swanson -1
6 Chan Sung Jung -1
7 Yair Rodriguez
8 Jeremy Stephens
9 Darren Elkins
10 Renato Moicano
11 Dennis Bermudez
12 Dooho Choi
13 Mirsad Bektic
14 Myles Jury
15 Calvin Kattar *NR
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Conor McGregor
1 Tony Ferguson (Interim Champion)
2 Khabib Nurmagomedov
3 Eddie Alvarez
4 Edson Barboza
5 Justin Gaethje
6 Nate Diaz
7 Dustin Poirier
8 Kevin Lee
9 Michael Chiesa
10 Michael Johnson
11 Al Iaquinta
12 Beneil Dariush
13 Anthony Pettis
14 Francisco Trinaldo
15 James Vick
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Stephen Thompson
2 Robbie Lawler
3 Colby Covington
4 Rafael Dos Anjos
5 Demian Maia
6 Jorge Masvidal
7 Darren Till
8 Carlos Condit
9 Donald Cerrone
10 Santiago Ponzinibbio
11 Kamaru Usman +1
12 Neil Magny -1
13 Gunnar Nelson
14 Dong Hyun Kim
15 Yancy Medeiros
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Robert Whittaker
1 Yoel Romero +1
2 Luke Rockhold +1
3 Georges St-Pierre -3
4 Jacare Souza
5 Chris Weidman
6 Kelvin Gastelum
7 Michael Bisping
8 Derek Brunson
9 Anderson Silva
10 David Branch
11 Uriah Hall
12 Vitor Belfort
13 Krzysztof Jotko
14 Lyoto Machida
15 Paulo Costa
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Alexander Gustafsson
2 Volkan Oezdemir
3 Glover Teixeira
4 Jimi Manuwa
5 Ovince Saint Preux
6 Mauricio Rua
7 Misha Cirkunov
8 Corey Anderson
9 Ilir Latifi
10 Patrick Cummins
11 Rogerio Nogueira
12 Gadzhimurad Antigulov
13 Tyson Pedro
14 Jared Cannonier
15 Jan Blachowicz
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Stipe Miocic
1 Francis Ngannou
2 Alistair Overeem
3 Fabricio Werdum
4 Cain Velasquez
5 Mark Hunt
6 Derrick Lewis
7 Alexander Volkov
8 Marcin Tybura
9 Curtis Blaydes
10 Stefan Struve
11 Aleksei Oleinik
12 Andrei Arlovski
13 Junior Albini
14 Travis Browne
15 Tim Johnson
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Rose Namajunas
1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
2 Jessica Andrade
3 Claudia Gadelha
4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
5 Tecia Torres
6 Cynthia Calvillo
7 Michelle Waterson
8 Felice Herrig
9 Carla Esparza
10 Alexa Grasso
11 Cortney Casey
12 Paige VanZant
13 Joanne Calderwood
14 Randa Markos
15 Maryna Moroz
WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Nicco Montano
1 Sijara Eubanks
2 Lauren Murphy
3 Alexis Davis *NR
4 Roxanne Modafferi -1
5 Barb Honchak -1
6 Montana De La Rosa -1
7 Rachael Ostovich
8 Mara Romero Borella +1
9 Liz Carmouche *NR
10 Jessica Rose Clark -2
11 Shana Dobson -1
12 Gillian Robertson -1
13 Kalindra Faria -1
14 Melinda Fabian -1
15 Bec Rawlings -1
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Holly Holm
3 Julianna Pena
4 Raquel Pennington
5 Germaine de Randamie +4
6 Cat Zingano
7 Ketlen Vieira +1
8 Ronda Rousey -3
8 Sara McMann -1
10 Marion Reneau +2
11 Katlyn Chookagian +2
12 Bethe Correia +2
13 Leslie Smith +2
14 Aspen Ladd *NR
14 Sarah Moras *NR