UFC Rankings Update: RDA Rises, Darkhorse Contender Makes Huge Jump

Although it may not have gotten the best – or even good – TV ratings, last Saturday night’s (December 16, 2017) UFC on FOX 26 from Winnipeg featured a decent number of bouts containing pivotal rankings implications.

The most obvious move up the lists was made by surging welterweight contender Rafael dos Anjos, who rose two spots up to number two for his five-round dismantling of former champion Robbie Lawler in the main event. “Ruthless” fell two spots to number four for the loss.

But the most shocking and sudden move up the official ranks was made by featherweight Josh Emmett, who made a remarkable debut at number five on the 145-pound ranks after knocking out former No. 3-ranked Ricardo Lamas despite missing weight for the short-notice bout. Emmett could be headed for a huge fight at featherweight, with names like Cub Swanson or Yair Rodriguez perhaps next for him. Lamas dropped three spots to number six.

In other action, rising welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio rose one spot to number nine following his impressive win over touted knockout slugger Mike Perry in a great fight. The Brazilian contender has quietly racked a strong six-fight win streak in a talented 170-pound arena.

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Georges St-Pierre

3 Conor McGregor

4 Max Holloway

5 Daniel Cormier

6 TJ Dillashaw

7 Stipe Miocic

8 Tyron Woodley

9 Tony Ferguson

10 Cris Cyborg

11 Cody Garbrandt

12 Robert Whittaker

13 Amanda Nunes

14 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

15 Dominick Cruz

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Jussier Formiga

5 Sergio Pettis

6 Wilson Reis

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Ben Nguyen

9 John Moraga

10 Dustin Ortiz

11 Tim Elliott

12 Alexandre Pantoja

13 Louis Smolka

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Magomed Bibulatov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Jimmie Rivera

5 Marlon Moraes

6 John Lineker

7 Bryan Caraway

8 John Dodson

9 Aljamain Sterling

10 Thomas Almeida

11 Pedro Munhoz

12 Eddie Wineland

13 Brett Johns

14 Rob Font

15 Matthew Lopez

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Jose Aldo

2 Frankie Edgar

3 Brian Ortega +1

4 Cub Swanson +1

5 Josh Emmett *NR

6 Ricardo Lamas -3

7 Chan Sung Jung -1

8 Yair Rodriguez -1

9 Jeremy Stephens -1

10 Darren Elkins -1

11 Renato Moicano -1

12 Dennis Bermudez -1

13 Dooho Choi -1

14 Mirsad Bektic -1

15 Myles Jury -1

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Conor McGregor

1 Tony Ferguson (Interim Champion)

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Edson Barboza

5 Justin Gaethje

6 Dustin Poirier +1

7 Kevin Lee +1

8 Nate Diaz -2

9 Michael Chiesa

10 Michael Johnson

11 Al Iaquinta

12 Beneil Dariush

13 Anthony Pettis

14 Francisco Trinaldo

14 James Vick +1

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson

2 Rafael Dos Anjos +2

3 Colby Covington

4 Robbie Lawler -2

5 Demian Maia

6 Jorge Masvidal

7 Darren Till

8 Carlos Condit

9 Santiago Ponzinibbio +1

10 Donald Cerrone -1

11 Kamaru Usman

12 Neil Magny

13 Gunnar Nelson

14 Dong Hyun Kim

15 Yancy Medeiros

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Georges St-Pierre

4 Jacare Souza

5 Chris Weidman

6 Kelvin Gastelum

7 Michael Bisping

8 Derek Brunson

9 Anderson Silva

10 David Branch

11 Uriah Hall

12 Vitor Belfort

13 Krzysztof Jotko

14 Lyoto Machida

15 Paulo Costa

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Glover Teixeira

4 Jimi Manuwa

5 Ovince Saint Preux

6 Mauricio Rua

7 Misha Cirkunov

8 Ilir Latifi +1

8 Corey Anderson

10 Patrick Cummins

11 Rogerio Nogueira

12 Jan Blachowicz +3

13 Gadzhimurad Antigulov -1

14 Tyson Pedro -1

15 Jared Cannonier -1

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Francis Ngannou

2 Alistair Overeem

3 Fabricio Werdum

4 Cain Velasquez

5 Mark Hunt

6 Derrick Lewis

7 Alexander Volkov

8 Marcin Tybura

9 Curtis Blaydes

10 Stefan Struve

11 Aleksei Oleinik

12 Andrei Arlovski

13 Junior Albini

14 Travis Browne

15 Tim Johnson

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Cynthia Calvillo

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Carla Esparza

10 Alexa Grasso

11 Cortney Casey

12 Paige VanZant

13 Joanne Calderwood

14 Randa Markos

15 Maryna Moroz

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Nicco Montano

1 Sijara Eubanks

2 Lauren Murphy

3 Alexis Davis

4 Roxanne Modafferi

5 Barb Honchak

6 Liz Carmouche +4

7 Montana De La Rosa -1

8 Rachael Ostovich

9 Mara Romero Borella

10 Jessica-Rose Clark +1

11 Shana Dobson +1

12 Gillian Robertson +1

13 Kalindra Faria +1

14 Bec Rawlings *NR

15 Melinda Fabian

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Holly Holm

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Cat Zingano

7 Ketlen Vieira

8 Sara McMann

9 Ronda Rousey -1

10 Marion Reneau

11 Katlyn Chookagian

12 Bethe Correia

13 Leslie Smith

14 Sarah Moras

14 Aspen Ladd