UFC Rankings Update: Conor McGregor Finally Falls On P4P List

Conor McGregor’s outrageous antics – and his overall lack of any in-cage activity – have finally begun to affect his ranking on the official pound-for-pound list.

In the newest rankings released this week, McGregor fell one spot to No. 4 as heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic overtook him at No. 3. McGregor, of course, was last seen throwing a metal dolly through a bus window before UFC 223, resulting in his arrest and pending court date on a felony and multiple misdemeanors. “The Notorious” was also stripped of his lightweight title after the event, marking the second title of which he’s been relieved of without a single defense.

Miocic, meanwhile, has been a picture of consistency in an otherwise inconsistent heavyweight division, defending his title three times since winning it with a first-round knockout of Fabricio Werdum at 2016’s UFC 198. The Cleveland-based firefighter will face light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event of July 7’s UFC 226 after the two coach The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 27, which debuted last night.

The other significant rankings movement took place in the currently booming lightweight division, with rising contender Dustin Poirier moving up one spot to No. 4 after his exciting fourth-round TKO finish over Justin Gaethje, who dropped down to No. 7 for his second straight UFC loss.

That shakeup forced previous No. 4 Edson Barboza down to No. 5 and allowed Kevin Lee, Barboza’s upcoming opponent in the main event of this weekend’s (Sat., April 21, 2018) UFC Fight Night 128 from Atlantic City, New Jersey, to rise up to No. 6, creating a No. 5 vs. No. 6 match-up at 155 pounds for the second straight week.

You can check out the full updated rankings from the UFC’s official website here:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Georges St-Pierre

3 Stipe Miocic +1

4 Conor McGregor -1

5 Daniel Cormier

6 Max Holloway

7 TJ Dillashaw

8 Tyron Woodley +1

8 Khabib Nurmagomedov

10 Cris Cyborg

11 Tony Ferguson

12 Amanda Nunes

13 Robert Whittaker

14 Cody Garbrandt

15 Rose Namajunas

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Jussier Formiga

5 Sergio Pettis

6 John Moraga +4

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Wilson Reis -2

9 Ben Nguyen -1

10 Dustin Ortiz -1

11 Matheus Nicolau +1

12 Alexandre Pantoja -1

13 Tim Elliott

14 Deiveson Figueiredo

15 Magomed Bibulatov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt

2 Dominick Cruz

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Jimmie Rivera

5 Marlon Moraes

6 John Lineker

7 John Dodson

8 Aljamain Sterling

9 Bryan Caraway -1

10 Pedro Munhoz

10 Cody Stamann +1

12 Rob Font

13 Thomas Almeida

14 Brett Johns

15 Eddie Wineland

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Brian Ortega

2 Jose Aldo

3 Frankie Edgar

4 Cub Swanson

5 Jeremy Stephens

6 Josh Emmett

7 Ricardo Lamas

8 Chan Sung Jung

9 Renato Moicano

10 Darren Elkins

11 Yair Rodriguez

12 Mirsad Bektic

13 Dooho Choi

14 Zabit Magomedsharipov

15 Myles Jury

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 Conor McGregor

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Dustin Poirier +1

5 Edson Barboza -1

6 Kevin Lee +1

7 Justin Gaethje -1

8 Nate Diaz

9 Michael Chiesa

10 Al Iaquinta

11 James Vick

12 Anthony Pettis

13 Alexander Hernandez

14 Paul Felder

15 Olivier Aubin-Mercier

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson

2 Rafael Dos Anjos

3 Colby Covington

4 Robbie Lawler

5 Demian Maia

6 Jorge Masvidal

7 Kamaru Usman

7 Darren Till

9 Neil Magny

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Donald Cerrone

12 Gunnar Nelson +1

13 Alex Oliveira *NR

14 Leon Edwards

15 Dong Hyun Kim

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Robert Whittaker

1 Yoel Romero

2 Jacare Souza

3 Luke Rockhold

4 Chris Weidman

5 Kelvin Gastelum

6 Michael Bisping

7 Derek Brunson

8 David Branch

9 Vitor Belfort

10 Uriah Hall

10 Brad Tavares +5

12 Thiago Santos -1

13 Lyoto Machida -1

14 Paulo Costa

15 Antonio Carlos Junior *NR

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Glover Teixeira

4 Ilir Latifi

5 Jan Blachowicz

6 Jimi Manuwa

7 Mauricio Rua

8 Ovince Saint Preux

9 Misha Cirkunov

10 Corey Anderson

11 Patrick Cummins

12 Tyson Pedro

13 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

14 Gian Villante

15 Jordan Johnson

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Francis Ngannou

2 Alistair Overeem

3 Alexander Volkov

4 Curtis Blaydes

5 Fabricio Werdum

6 Mark Hunt

6 Derrick Lewis

8 Marcin Tybura

9 Andrei Arlovski

10 Aleksei Oleinik

11 Stefan Struve

12 Tai Tuivasa

13 Shamil Abdurakhimov

14 Junior Albini

15 Justin Ledet

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

2 Jessica Andrade

3 Claudia Gadelha

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

5 Tecia Torres

6 Carla Esparza

7 Michelle Waterson

8 Felice Herrig

9 Alexa Grasso

10 Cortney Casey

11 Randa Markos

12 Tatiana Suarez

13 Joanne Calderwood

14 Nina Ansaroff

15 Angela Hill

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Nicco Montano

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Sijara Eubanks

3 Lauren Murphy

4 Alexis Davis

5 Roxanne Modafferi

6 Barb Honchak

7 Liz Carmouche

8 Katlyn Chookagian

9 Jessica-Rose Clark

10 Jessica Eye

11 Ashlee Evans-Smith

12 Mara Romero Borella

13 Paige VanZant

14 Montana De La Rosa

15 Rachael Ostovich

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Holly Holm

2 Raquel Pennington

3 Julianna Pena

4 Ketlen Vieira

5 Germaine de Randamie

6 Cat Zingano

7 Marion Reneau

8 Sara McMann

9 Leslie Smith

10 Aspen Ladd

11 Bethe Correia

12 Irene Aldana

13 Lucie Pudilova

14 Sarah Moras

15 Lina Lansberg