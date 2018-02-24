UFC Orlando Bonuses: Stephens & Latifi Cash In On Brutal Victories

UFC on FOX 28 emanated tonight (Saturday, February 24, 2018) from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL, and was headlined by a featherweight tilt between Jeremy Stephens and Josh Emmett.

Stephens scintillating second-round knockout earned him one of the Performance of the Night bonuses. Despite getting dropped in the first-round with a right hook, Stephens managed to recover and find his footing in the second. He put down Emmett with a looping left hook in the second. Follow-up elbows (and an attempted illegal knee) rendered Emmett unconscious and unable to protect himself. Stephens got a second straight main event knockout and earned an extra $50,000 for his troubles.

The other Performance of the Night went to Ilir Latifi, who choked Ovince St. Preux unconscious with a standing guillotine choke. A back-and-forth first round turned suddenly when Latifi knocked OSP down with hook. The Tennessee native tried to recover and wrap up the Sweden-based fighter but found himself ensnared in the fight-ending choke. Latifi released the unconscious St. Preux and walked off with the win and an extra $50,000.

The Fight of the Night went to welterweight sluggers Alan Jouban and Ben Saunders. Their fight was made for violence, and the two men delivered. Jouban’s superior hand speed and blistering kicks beat up Saunders for the duration of their abbreviated contest. But Saunders landed his share of shots as well. Jouban abruptly put an end to the bout with flush left cross on an already compromised Saunders that folded “Killa B” where he stood, his leg grotesquely bent underneath him. The two former training partners each took home an extra $50,000 for their spirited brawl.

