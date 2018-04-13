UFC on FOX 29 Weigh-In Results: Main Event Is Set

UFC on FOX 29 is set to take place on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout will headline this event while Arjan Bhullar vs. Adam Wieczorek in a heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event.
Rounding out of the four bout main card is Carlos Condit vs. Alex Oliveira in a welterweight bout and Cortney Casey vs. Michelle Waterson in a women’s strawweight bout.
UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC on FOX 29 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:
MAIN CARD (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)
- Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Justin Gaethje (156)
- Israel Adesanya (184) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)
- Carlos Condit (171) vs. Alex Oliveira (171)
- Cortney Casey (115) vs. Michelle Waterson (115)
PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX, 6 p.m. ET)
- Tim Boetsch (185) vs. Antonio Carlos Junior (185)
- Ricky Rainey (170) vs. Muslim Salikhov (171)
- John Moraga (126) vs. Wilson Reis (125)
- Krzysztof Jotko (185.5) vs. Brad Tavares (186)
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 3:30 p.m. ET)
- Gilbert Burns (156.5) vs. Dan Moret (156)
- Shana Dobson (126) vs. Lauren Mueller (126)
- Dhiego Lima (171) vs. Yushin Okami (170)
- Arjan Bhullar (241) vs. Adam Wieczorek (232)
- Matthew Lopez (136) vs. Alejandro Perez (136)
- Patrick Williams (136) vs. Luke Sanders (135)