UFC on FOX 29 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Dustin Poirier Leads Pack

UFC on FOX 29 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC on FOX 29 took place on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout headlined this event while Arjan Bhullar vs. Adam Wieczorek in a heavyweight bout served as the co-main event.

Rounding out of the four bout main card was Carlos Condit vs. Alex Oliveira in a welterweight bout and Cortney Casey vs. Michelle Waterson in a women’s strawweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Dustin Poirier: $20,000 def. Justin Gaethje: $3,500



Alex Oliveira: $10,000 def. Carlos Condit: $15,000



Israel Adesanya: $3,500 def. Marvin Vettori: $5,000



Michelle Waterson: $5,000 def. Cortney Casey: $5,000



Antonio Carlos Junior: $5,000 def. Tim Boetsch: $20,000



Muslim Salikhov: $3,500 def. Ricky Rainey: $3,500



John Moraga: $10,000 def. Wilson Reis: $10,000



Brad Tavares: $15,000 def. Krzysztof Jotko: $5,000



Gilbert Burns: $5,000 def. Dan Moret: $3,500



Lauren Mueller: $3,500 def. Shana Dobson: $3,500



Yushin Okami: $15,000 def. Dhiego Lima: $5,000



Adam Wieczorek: $3,500 def. Arjan Bhullar: $3,500



Alejandro Perez: $5,000 def. Matthew Lopez: $5,000



Luke Sanders: $5,000 def. Patrick Williams: $5,000