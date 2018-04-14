UFC on FOX 29 Preliminary Card Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, April 14, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC on FOX 29. Headlining the card are Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Arjan Bhullar vs. Adam Wieczorek is next in a heavyweight bout. In round 1, Bhullar pressuring out of the gate. Wieczorek snaps out a 1-2 and a leg kick. Bhullar fires right back then rips Wieczorek to the mat easily. Bhullar in full guard at the base of the cage. So far he’s trying to make sure Wieczorek can’t wall walk and they battle for wrist control, so no damage yet. Bhullar landing mild ground and pound. Wieczorek trying to climb his guard up but no dice yet. Bhullar focusing on control and position. The ref stands them up with 35s left in round. In round 2, Wieczorek firing low inside leg kicks but Bhullar counters one with a hard right. Bhullar bulls forward, lands an uppercut, double leg. This time Bhullar steps into half guard immediately but Wieczorek threatens a kimura right away. He’s forced to bail on it after going to guard. Wieczorek gets an omoplata sweep and Bhullar has to tap.

Matthew Lopez vs. Alejandro Perez is next in a bantamweight bout. In round 1, Perez is firing leg kicks early. Lopez lands a pair of left hands. Perez scrambles out of his first takedown. They bang in the pocket and Lopez gets another takedown. Low leg kick for Perez. Lopez lands a big body kick, then a huge left hand and a right. He ducks under for a quick takedown and is threatening the back again. Body triangle for Lopez now. They are belly-up, Perez trying to punch behind him. He tries to turn over into guard again but the triangle stops him. In round 2, low leg kicks for Perez to start the round but he’s getting backed to the fence again. 3-2 for Lopez, nice jab for Perez. Lopez is looking slow on his feet here. Big Perez cross to the body. Lopez ducks under for a shot but quickly backs off. Perez much more active and fresh. Lopez lands a pair of lead rights upstairs but Perez comes back with a flurry. Lopez is landing with power but he’s standing right in front of Perez in bt power shots. Perez hits a nice knee before Lopez shoots. Perez is so much fresher he’s able to shuck it off and tee off on a gassed Lopez. They stop it!

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Luke Sanders vs. Patrick Williams in a bantamweight bout. In round 1, they’re feeling each other out here to start. Oblique kick for Williams, now a pair of leg kicks. A big left drops Williams. Sanders pressuring Williams a bit, he lands a big cross to the chest. Williams shoots but Sanders shucks him off. Sanders fires when Williams’ back hits the fence but Williams pivots out hits a big body kick and a 2-piece of his own, now has a rear waistlock. Sanders escapes and is backing Williams to the fence again where he lets his hands go. Williams ties up but can’t keep Sanders down. Sanders steadily applying pressure and Williams is fading badly, as expected, putting his hands on his knees at one point. In round 2, Sanders tried tying up briefly but bailed on it. He’s landing straight lefts and goes to the body but Williams lands a right hook that staggers and backs up Sanders briefly. Sanders’ relentless pressure is opening him up to big counters but Williams doesn’t look like he has enough left to capitalize. Williams misses an elbow on a clinch break. Williams lands a big straight right that staggers Sanders. In round 3, Williams opens the round with leg kicks again, Sanders seems tentative. He lands a counter cross. Williams catches a body kick and hits a hard counter leg kick. Williams kicking effectively here and Sanders is pressuring less, backing off more when Williams throws. A left from Sanders hurts Williams, nearly dropping him. Williams ties up temporarily. Sanders has his confidence back and he’s aggressive again down the stretch. A couple solid left hooks land for Williams but he eats a head kick and a left when his back hits the fence. Williams lands a big fight to end the fight. The judges gave the win to Saunders by decision.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX/6 p.m. ET)



Middleweight: Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Tim Boetsch



Welterweight: Ricky Rainey vs. Muslim Salikhov



Flyweight Wilson Reis vs. John Moraga



Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Krzysztof Jotko



PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/3:30 p.m. ET)



Lightweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Lando Vannata



Female Flyweight: Shana Dobson vs. Lauren Mueller



Welterweight: Dhiego Lima vs. Yushin Okami



Heavyweight: Adam Wieczorek def. Arjan Bhullar by submission (omoplata) at 1:59 of Round 2



Bantamweight: Alejandro Perez def. Matthew Lopez via TKO (strikes) at 3:42 of R2



Bantamweight: Luke Sanders def. Patrick Williams by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)