UFC on FOX 29 Medical Suspensions: Six Fighters Face Long Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC on FOX 29, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

UFC on FOX 29 took place on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout headlined this event while Carlos Condit vs. Alex Oliveira in a welterweight bout served as the co-main event.

Rounding out of the four bout main card was Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori in a middleweight bout and Cortney Casey vs. Michelle Waterson in a women’s strawweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Dustin Poirier, Cortney Casey, Tim Boetsch, Ricky Rainey, John Moraga, and Lauren Mueller being suspended for 180 days.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Dustin Poirier: Suspended 180 days pending MRI on knee and medical clearance; regardless faces minimum 45-day suspension

Cortney Casey: Suspended 180 days unless medically cleared; regardless faces minimum 30-day suspension

Tim Boetsch: Suspended 180 days unless medically cleared; regardless faces minimum 30-day suspension

Ricky Rainey: Suspended 180 days unless medically cleared; regardless faces minimum 45-day suspension

John Moraga: Suspended 180 days unless medically cleared; regardless faces minimum 30-day suspension

Lauren Mueller: Suspended 180 days unless medically cleared; regardless faces minimum 30-day suspension

Krzysztof Jotko: Suspended 60 days due to knockout, hard bout

Justin Gaethje: Suspended 45 days due to TKO

Alex Oliveira: Suspended 45 days

Carlos Condit: Suspended 45 days

Marvin Vettori: Suspended 45 days

Antonio Carlos Junior: Suspended 45 days due to hard bout

Brad Tavares: Suspended 45 days

Daniel Moret: Suspended 45 days due to knockout

Matthew Lopez: Suspended 45 days due to TKO

Luke Sanders: Suspended 45 days

Patrick Williams: Suspended 45 days

Dhiego Lima: Suspended 30 days due to a hard bout