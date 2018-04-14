UFC on FOX 29 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

The UFC is in Glendale, Arizona tonight (Sat. April 14, 2018) for UFC on FOX 29, with a great lightweight featured bout on deck to close out the night.

No. 5-ranked Dustin Poirier will take on No. 6-ranked Justin Gaethje to determine which of these two men could take the next step in their championship pursuits. Poirier and Gaethje are two of the most exciting fighters on the UFC’s roster, so expect this one to be a barn-burner.

In the co-main event of the night, former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit makes his return to the Octagon to challenge Alex Oliveira.

You can check out the full UFC on FOX 29 fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here below:

Main Card (FOX, 8 P.M. ET):

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Welterweight: Carlos Condit vs. Alex Oliveira

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Women’s strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs. Cortney Casey

Preliminary Card (FOX, 6 P.M. ET):

Middleweight: Tim Boetsch vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Welterweight: Muslim Salikhov vs. Ricky Rainey

Flyweight: Wilson Reis vs. John Moraga

Middleweight: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Brad Tavares

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 3:30 PM ET):

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Dan Moret

Women’s flyweight: Shana Dobson vs. Lauren Mueller

Welterweight: Dhiego Lima vs. Yushin Okami

Heavyweight: Arjan Bhullar vs. Adam Wieczorek

Bantamweight: Matthew Lopez vs. Alejandro Perez

Bantamweight: Luke Sanders vs. Patrick Williams