UFC on FOX 28 Posts Low Overnight Ratings

The overnight ratings for UFC on FOX 28 (also known as UFC Orlando) have been released.

Despite the fact that the main event saw an exciting finish, the show pulled in 1,826,000 viewers. Keep in mind that these numbers will likely increase once the final viewership ratings are released on Tuesday morning.

The main event saw Jeremy Stephens pick up a knockout victory over Josh Emmett on Saturday night at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on big FOX.

Going into this event, there were several fight fans and members of the media who criticized the promotion for booking this fight as the main event had a lack of star power between the two fighters.

The event had to go up some tough competition as they went head-to-head with Olympics on NBC and the Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game on ABC.

These overnight ratings did beat the latest UFC on FOX event by 15 percent, which took place just last month and pulled in the all-time record-low 1,593,000. That show was headlined by a Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Derek Brunson main event.

UFC on FOX 28 also beat the 1,640,000 previous record low set by a Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum main event that went down last July.

It should be noted that the fast nationals measure (overnight ratings) is what’s on the FOX affiliates from 8-10 p.m. in the Pacific time zone. These numbers do not count the overrun hour or DVR numbers, which will be made available on Tuesday morning, and posted here on the site.