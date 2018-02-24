UFC on FOX 28 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. February 24, 2018) UFC on FOX 28 takes place from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. In the main event of the evening top featherweights Jeremy “Lil Heathen” Stephens will take on rising contender Josh Emmett.

The co-main event will see top-ranked women’s strawweights Jessica Andrade and Tecia Torres go to war. Also on the main card is a light heavyweight showdown between Ovince Saint Preux and Illir Latifi. Welterweights Mike Perry and Max Griffin will also throw down.

You can check out the full UFC on FOX 28 fight card, start time, and information on how to watch the event here below:

Main Card (FOX, 8 P.M. ET):

Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Josh Emmett

Women’s strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Tecia Torres

Light heavyweight: Ilir Latifi vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Welterweight: Max Griffin vs. Mike Perry

Preliminary Card (FOX, 6 P.M. ET):

Bantamweight: Renan Barao vs. Brian Kelleher

Women’s bantamweight: Sara McMann vs. Marion Reneau

Women’s strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Maryna Moroz

Welterweight: Alan Jouban vs. Ben Saunders

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 4:15 P.M. ET):

Light heavyweight: Sam Alvey vs. Marcin Prachnio

Bantamweight: Russell Doane vs. Rani Yahya

Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Eric Shelton

Bantamweight: Manny Bermudez vs. Albert Morales