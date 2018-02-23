UFC on FOX 28 Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

The stage is set for tomorrow’s (Sat., February 24, 2018) UFC on FOX 28 from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Fighters weighed in earlier today at the official early weigh-ins, and surprisingly enough, only one fighter on the preliminary card weighed in overweight by just half of a pound.

The main event between top-ranked featherweights Josh Emmett and Jeremy Stephens was made official, with both fighters hitting the 146-pound mark.

Now, the fighters are set to appear at the ceremonial weigh-in video streaming live now, so watch the action unfold here: