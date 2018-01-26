UFC on FOX 27 Weigh-In Results: Main Event Is Official

UFC on FOX 27 (UFC Charlotte) is set to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event will mark the promotion’s third visit to Charlotte, and first since UFC Fight Night: Florian vs. Gomi in March of 2010.

The main card will air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX at 5 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 3 p.m. ET.

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Derek Brunson in a middleweight bout will serve as the headliner while Dennis Bermudez vs. Andre Fili in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout card is Jordan Rinaldi vs. Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight bout and Drew Dober vs. Frank Camacho in a lightweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC on FOX 27 on Friday at 11 a.m. ET and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)

Ronaldo Souza (186) vs. Derek Brunson (185)

Dennis Bermudez (145) vs. Andre Fili (146)

Gregor Gillespie (155) vs. Jordan Rinaldi (155)

Frank Camacho (169) vs. Drew Dober (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 5 p.m. ET)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Erik Koch (155)

Mirsad Bektic (145) vs. Godofredo Pepey (145)

Mara Romero Borella (125) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (125)

Juliana Lima (116) vs. Randa Markos (116)

Justine Kish (125) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (125)

Vinc Pichel (156) vs. Joaquim Silva (155)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 4 p.m. ET)