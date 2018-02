UFC on FOX 28 Weigh-In Results: Main Event Is Official

UFC on FOX 28 is set to take place on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The main card will air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass 4 p.m. ET.

Josh Emmett vs. Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight bout will headline this show while Jessica Andrade vs. Tecia Torres in a women’s strawweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out this four bout main card is Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ilir Latifi in a light heavyweight bout and Mike Perry vs. Max Griffin in a welterweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC on FOX 28 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)

Jeremy Stephens (146) vs. Josh Emmett (146)

Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Tecia Torres (116)

Ilir Latifi (206) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (206)

Max Griffin (170) vs. Mike Perry (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX, 6 p.m. ET)

Renan Barao (136) vs. Brian Kelleher (136)

Sara McMann (135.5) vs. Marion Reneau (136)

Angela Hill (116) vs. Maryna Moroz (114)

Alan Jouban (171) vs. Ben Saunders (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 4:15 p.m. ET)

Sam Alvey (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205.5)

Russell Doane (136) vs. Rani Yahya (136)

Alex Perez* (126.5) vs. Eric Shelton (126)

Manny Bermudez (136) vs. Albert Morales (135)