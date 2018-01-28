UFC on FOX 27 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Derek Brunson Tops Everyone

UFC on FOX 27 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
UFC on FOX 27 (UFC Charlotte) took place on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event marked the promotion’s third visit to Charlotte, and first since March of 2010.
The main card will air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX at 5 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 3 p.m. ET.
Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Derek Brunson in a middleweight bout served as the headliner while Dennis Bermudez vs. Andre Fili in a featherweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout card was Jordan Rinaldi vs. Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight bout and Drew Dober vs. Frank Camacho in a lightweight bout.
The full UFC payouts include:
Derek Brunson: $15,000
Ronaldo Souza: $10,000
Andre Fili: $5,000
def. Dennis Bermudez: $10,000
Gregor Gillespie: $5,000
def. Jordan Rinaldi: $3,500
Drew Dober: $5,000
def. Frank Camacho: $3,500
Bobby Green: $10,000
def. Erik Koch: $10,000
Mirsad Bektic: $5,000
def. Godofredo Pepey: $10,000
Katlyn Chookagian: $5,000
def. Mara Romero Borella: $3,500
Randa Markos: $5,000
def. Juliana Lima: $5,000
Ji Yeon Kim: $3,500
def. Justine Kish: $5,000
Vinc Pichel: $5,000
def. Joaquim Silva: $5,000
Niko Price: $5,000
def. George Sullivan: $5,000
Cory Sandhagen: $3,500
def. Austin Arnett: $3,500