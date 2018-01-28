UFC on FOX 27 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Derek Brunson Tops Everyone

UFC on FOX 27 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC on FOX 27 (UFC Charlotte) took place on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event marked the promotion’s third visit to Charlotte, and first since March of 2010.

The main card will air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX at 5 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 3 p.m. ET.

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Derek Brunson in a middleweight bout served as the headliner while Dennis Bermudez vs. Andre Fili in a featherweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout card was Jordan Rinaldi vs. Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight bout and Drew Dober vs. Frank Camacho in a lightweight bout.

The full UFC payouts include:

Derek Brunson: $15,000

Ronaldo Souza: $10,000



Andre Fili: $5,000

def. Dennis Bermudez: $10,000



Gregor Gillespie: $5,000

def. Jordan Rinaldi: $3,500



Drew Dober: $5,000

def. Frank Camacho: $3,500



Bobby Green: $10,000

def. Erik Koch: $10,000



Mirsad Bektic: $5,000

def. Godofredo Pepey: $10,000



Katlyn Chookagian: $5,000

def. Mara Romero Borella: $3,500



Randa Markos: $5,000

def. Juliana Lima: $5,000



Ji Yeon Kim: $3,500

def. Justine Kish: $5,000



Vinc Pichel: $5,000

def. Joaquim Silva: $5,000



Niko Price: $5,000

def. George Sullivan: $5,000



Cory Sandhagen: $3,500

def. Austin Arnett: $3,500