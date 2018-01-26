UFC on FOX 27 Preview, Breakdown & Analysis

The UFC is gearing up to make its return to Charlotte, North Carolina, and although it may not be the most eye-popping card, UFC on FOX 27 tomorrow night (Sat., Jan. 27, 2018) from the Spectrum Center does have some intriguing fights to watch.

In the main event, former Strikeforce champion and No. 3-ranked middleweight contender Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza will make his return to action in a rematch against No. 8-ranked Derek Brunson.

The co-main event, meanwhile, will play host to a featherweight scrap between Dennis Bermudez and Andre Fili.

Also on the main card, Charlotte’s own Jordan Rinaldi will do battle with Long Island’s Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight tilt.

Without further ado, let’s take a deeper look into the card with our UFC on FOX 27 preview, breakdown, and analysis:

Ronaldo Souza vs. Derek Brunson

The first time these two met was at a Strikeforce event in 2012 where Souza scored a first-round knockout victory over Brunson. Both men are completely different fighters now, but the stakes are still high, as the winner will land one step closer towards earning a UFC title shot.

At 38 years old, “Jacare” may be nearing the tail end of his career, but he remains one of the very best 185-pounders in the world. Also, he ranks as one of the best submission artists the sport has ever seen, as he holds black belts in both Brazilian jiu-jitsu and Judo while racking up 17 career victories by way of submission.

In terms of striking, Souza has consistently improved. He has a powerful right hand and has appeared to put more of a focus on his striking since relocation from Brazil to Florida.

The last time we saw “Jacare” compete, he suffered a brutal knockout loss to reigning champion Robert Whittaker, but he’s won seven of his nine UFC bouts to date.

Brunson, on the other hand, is currently riding a two-fight winning streak after suffering losses to Anderson Silva and Whittaker.

The North Carolina native is extremely explosive and athletic and he comes from a wrestling background, as he was a three-time NCAA Division II All-American.

In recent years, however, Brunson has rounded out his game, with many improvements being seen in his striking game. Fighting out of a southpaw stance, Brunson moves well and uses fantastic speed to keep his opponents guessing. He’s also incredibly powerful, which can be seen in his 10 career knockout victories.

On the ground, Brunson owns four submission victories and he’s never been submitted, but I’d argue that he’s far from the level that “Jacare” is when it comes to grappling.

Ultimately, Souza has shown in recent fights that he can be hit. If Brunson mixes it up and catches the Brazilian off guard, I could see him ending the fight.

However, I simply feel as if “Jacare” is the more superior fighter. It may difficult to take Brunson down, but I see Souza remaining patient on the feet before landing a takedown and finishing the fight on the canvas.

Prediction: Ronald Souza def. Derek Brunson via third-round submission