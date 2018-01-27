UFC on FOX 27 Post-Fight Press Conference

Tonight’s (Sat., January 27, 2018 ) UFC on FOX 27 is in the books from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and longtime top middleweight Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza has made a victorious return to the octagon after losing his last fight to current champ Robert Whittaker.

Souza took out hometown favorite Derek Brunson with a first-round head kick and some huge follow-up punches in the main event, solidifying his No. 3 status as Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero meet for the interim 185-pound belt at February 10’s UFC 221.

In the co-main event, Andre Fili eeked by Dennis Bermudez by split decision in a close bout.

Watch the fighters discuss the card in the post-fight press conference video streaming live after the main card here: