UFC on FOX 27 Medical Suspensions Leave Three Fighters Out Indefinitely

The medical suspensions are in for last weekend’s event in Charlotte, North Carolina, and three preliminary fighters will never out indefinitely due to injuries sustained on fight night.

The North Carolina Boxing Authority says Justine Kish, Vince Pichel, and Austin Arnett will need medical clearance before returning to active competition, with Kish suffering a nasal fracture, right knee, and left shoulder injuries. Pichel is out due to his right eye and Arnett with nasal trauma.

UFC on FOX 27 featured a main event rematch between Jacare Souza and Derek Brunson, with Jacare once again scoring a first-round TKO. Brunson was suspended for 30 days due to the knockout and concussion protocol.

Randa Markos, who defeated Juliana Lima, was suspended for 180 days for left knee pain, with a recommendation for an MRI. Co-main event fighter Dennis Bermudez is also facing a 30-day suspension due to an injured right foot.

For fighters not facing an indefinite medical suspension, they can be medically cleared at any time once they are healthy to return to competition.

Check out the full medical suspension list here:

-Justine Kish: Suspended indefinitely, requires medical clearance for nasal fracture (x-ray), right knee, and left shoulder

-Vinc Pichel: Suspended indefinitely, requires medical ophthalmology clearance on right eye injury

-Austin Arnett: Suspended indefinitely, requires medical clearance for nasal trauma (x-ray for possible fracture); minimum suspension of 30 days due to TKO loss

-Randa Markos: Suspended 180 days maximum for left knee pain (recommends MRI)

-Derek Brunson: Suspended 30 days due to TKO loss

-Dennis Bermudez: Suspended 30 days due to right foot

-Jordan Rinaldi: Suspended 30 days due to TKO loss

-Drew Dober: Suspended 30 days due to left eyebrow

-Frank Camacho: Suspended 30 days

-Bobby Green: Suspended 30 days due to right knee pain

-Erik Koch: Suspended 30 days due to left eye laceration

-Mirsad Bektic: Suspended 30 days due to left leg pain

-Godofredo Pepey: Suspended 30 days due to TKO loss

-Mara Romero Borella: Suspended 30 days due to left elbow pain

-Niko Price: Suspended 30 days due to laceration on right brow