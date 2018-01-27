UFC on FOX 27 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

The UFC returns to Charlotte, North Carolina for the fourth time ever tonight (Sat. January 27, 2018) at the Spectrum Center with a great mixed martial arts (MMA) card on tap.

In the main event of the evening top-ranked middleweight Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Derek Brunson will go one-on-one. The co-main event will feature a featherweight bout between Dennis Bermudez and Andre Fili. Other notable fights on the card include a lightweight bout between Bobby Green and Erik Koch on the FS1 prelims, and Niko Price vs. George Sullivan at welterweight on the UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims.

You can check out the full UFC on FOX 27 fight card, information on start times, and how to watch the event here:

Main Card (FOX, 8 P.M. ET):

Middleweight: Jacare Souza vs. Derek Brunson

Featherweight: Dennis Bermudez vs. Andre Fili

Lightweight: Jordan Rinaldi vs. Gregor Gillespie

Welterweight: Drew Dober vs. Frank Camacho

FS1 Prelims (FS1, 5 P.M. ET):

Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Erik Koch

Featherweight: Mirsad Bektic vs. Godofredo Pepey

Women’s Flyweight: Katyln Chookagian vs. Mara Romero Borella

Women’s strawweight: Randa Markos vs. Juliana Lima

Women’s flyweight: Justine Kish vs. Ji Yeon Kimm

Lightweight: Vinc Pichel vs. Joaquim Silva

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 4 P.M. ET):

Welterweight: Niko Price vs. George Sullivan

Featherweight: Austin Arnett vs. Cory Sandhagen