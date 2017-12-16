UFC on FOX 26 Post-Fight Press Conference

UFC on FOX 26 is in the books tonight (Sat., December 16, 2017) from the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Canada, and the event delivered an exceptionally hard-hitting night of action for Canadian fans.

In the main event, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler for a perceived 170-pound title shot in a grueling affair that served to showcase rising 170-pound contender dos Anjos’ skillset over five rounds.

Featherweight dark horse Josh Emmett took out No. 3-ranked former title contender Ricardo Lamas in a short-notice co-main event, while surging welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio bested fan favorite Mike Perry in an absolute slugfest.

