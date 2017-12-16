UFC on FOX 26 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. December 16, 2017) the UFC is back in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada for a great night of fights.

In the main event of the evening ex-UFC welterweight champ Robbie Lawler takes on former 155-pound king Rafael dos Anjos. The night’s co-featured bout will be between former featherweight title challenger Ricardo Lamas and Josh Emmett (who missed weight yesterday).

The card will also feature a welterweight matchup between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Mike Perry, as well as a light heavyweight contest between Glover Teixeira and Misha Cirkunov.

You can check out the full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here:

Main Card (FOX, 8 P.M. ET):

Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Ricardo Lamas

Welterweight: Mike Perry vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Light heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov vs. Glover Teixeira

Preliminary Card (FS1, 5 P.M. ET):

Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Jared Cannonier

Middleweight: Julian Marquez vs. Darren Stewart

Welterweight: Galore Bofando vs. Chad Laprise

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Pietro Menga

Lightweight: John Makdessi vs. Abel Trujillo

Middleweight: Oluwale Bamgbose vs. Alessio Di Chirico

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 4:30 P.M. ET):

Welterweight: Jordan Mein vs. Erick Silva

Welterweight: Danny Roberts vs. Nordine Taleb