UFC Makes Necessary Changes To Reebok Policy For Fighters

It’s been a long time coming, but the UFC has made some necessary changes to the Reebok policy scale for its fighters.

UFC’s Athlete Outfitting Policy stemming from its sponsorship agreement with the apparel company will have some new adjustments going into next year.

The promotion released a document that was titled, “UFC Promotional Guidelines,” to fighters recently.

It notes that newcomers to the promotion who have between one and three UFC bouts will see a bump in base pay from $2,500 to $3,500. Those with four or five octagon appearances will join the second tier of the payout structure, which pays $5,000 to those with up to 10 bouts.

“This gives the shorter-tenured fighters on our roster an increase,” UFC Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Epstein said. “We felt this was the most impactful, meaningful way to get more money to our athletes.”

It should be noted that the rest of the structure will stay the same as fighters with 11 to 15 UFC bouts (including any appearance from the now-defunct WEC organization from January 2007 on and from the now-defunct Strikeforce organization from April 2011 on) getting $10,000. Moving along, those fighters who have 16-20 bouts receive $15,000, and anyone with 21 or more fights getting $20,000.

In regards to title challengers or those competing for vacant or interim belts, they get $30,000, while titleholders receive a maximum program payout of $40,000.

The promotion decided to partner and later launch with Reebok beginning at UFC 189 in July 2015 after the promotion signed a six-year agreement with Reebok reportedly worth more than $70 million. Since then, the Athlete Outfitting Policy has paid $16,445,500.