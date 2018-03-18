UFC London Reebok Fighter Payouts: Fabricio Werdum Tops List

UFC London is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC London (UFC Fight Night 127) took place on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at The O2 Arena in London, England.

The main card aired on UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 5 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was broadcasted on Fight Pass at 1:45 p.m. ET.

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight bout served as the headliner while Jimi Manuwa vs. Jan Blachowicz in a light heavyweight bout served as the co-main event.

Rounding out the four bout main card was Tom Duquesnoy vs. Terrion Ware in a bantamweight bout and Leon Edwards vs. Peter Sobotta in a welterweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Alexander Volkov: $5,000 def. Fabricio Werdum: $15,000

Jan Blachowicz: $5,000 def. Jimi Manuwa: $5,000

Tom Duquesnoy: $3,500 def. Terrion Ware: $3,500

Leon Edwards: $5,000 def. Peter Sobotta: $5,000

Charles Byrd: $3,500 def. John Phillips: $3,500

Danny Roberts: $5,000 def. Oliver Enkamp: $3,500

Danny Henry: $3,500 def. Hakeem Dawodu: $3,500

Paul Craig: $5,000 def. Magomed Ankalaev: $3,500

Kajan Johnson: $5,000 def. Stevie Ray: $5,000

Dmitriy Sosnovskiy: $3,500 def. Mark Godbeer: $5,000