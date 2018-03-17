UFC London Post-Fight Press Conference

Today’s (Sat., March 17, 2018) UFC Fight Night 127 is in the books from the O2 Arena in London, England.

In the main bout, surging heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov knocked out former champion Fabricio Werdum with a beautiful combo of uppercuts and ground punches.

The co-headliner featured one of the most entertaining slugfests of 2018 thus far with Jan Blachowicz outlasting hometown hitter Jimi Manuwa.

The card also featured a bevy of exciting fights and finishes, so listen to the fighters break down the action in the official post-fight press conference streaming live here: