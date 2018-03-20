UFC London Medical Suspensions: Jan Blachowicz & Jimi Manuwa Facing Max Sits

Following an exciting “Fight of the Night”-winning slugfest at last Saturday’s (March 17, 2018) UFC Fight Night 127 from the O2 Arena in London, England, light heavyweights Jan Blachowicz and Jimi Manuwa could be on the sidelines for quite some time.

According to the recently released UFC London medical suspensions courtesy of MMAjunkie.com, Blachowicz, who won the bout by decision after dropping their first match in 2015, will be out up to 180 days unless he obtains an X-ray on his left and is cleared by a medical doctor. If he is cleared he could return sooner, but will still be suspended for 30 days including 21 days with no contact.

On the other hand, Manuwa will also face the full six-month sit unless he has his broken nose cleared by an ear, nose, and throat doctor. He also will be suspended for a mandatory 45 days with no contact.

In terms of the headliner, the victorious Alexander Volkov received a 30-day sit with 21 days no contact for a laceration, while rival Fabricio Werdum got a slightly longer suspension of 60 days with 45 days no contact for a knockout loss.

Check out the full UFC London medical suspensions here:

Alexander Volkov: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for a forehead laceration.

Fabricio Werdum: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact for knockout loss.

Jan Blachowicz: Suspended 180 days unless left hand cleared by doctor. Additionally, suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Jimi Manuwa: Suspended 180 days unless nose cleared by ENT. Additionally, suspended 45 days with no contact.

Tom Duquesnoy: Suspended mandatory minimum seven days.

Terrion Ware: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days for hard bout.

Leon Edwards: Suspended mandatory minimum seven days.

Peter Sobotta: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days for left eye laceration.

Charles Byrd: Suspended mandatory minimum seven days.

John Phillips: Suspended mandatory minimum seven days.

Danny Roberts: Suspended mandatory minimum seven days.

Oliver Enkamp: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days for knockout loss.

Danny Henry: Suspended mandatory minimum seven days.

Hakeem Dawodu: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days for choke loss.

Paul Craig: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days for hard bout.

Magomed Ankalaev: Suspended mandatory minimum seven days.

Kajan Johnson: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days for right eyebrow laceration.

Stevie Ray: Suspended mandatory minimum seven days.

Dmitriy Sosnovskiy: Suspended 180 days for right orbital fracture unless cleared by doctor. Additionally, suspended 30 days with no contact.

Mark Godbeer: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days for hard bout.