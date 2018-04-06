UFC Issues Statement On Conor McGregor’s Bus Attack

The UFC has issued a statement on the actions of Conor McGregor.

It’s been well documented that McGregor and several members of his entourage decided it was a good idea to fly from Ireland to Brooklyn, New York, which is the site of this Saturday’s UFC 223 pay-per-view event on Thursday (April 5, 2018).

Following Media Day, fighters who are competing at UFC 223 got on a few buses to go travel from the Barclays Center to their hotels to start cutting weight as they were scheduled to weigh-in for their fights on Friday.

McGregor and his crew were let in by members of MacLife and they made their way down to where the buses were. This is when all heck broke loose as McGregor started throwing trash cans, chairs, barricades and other items at the buses.

This led to three fights being pulled from the card as two fighters suffered injuries.

McGregor turned himself into the NYPD following his destruction late Thursday night. Authorities say he’s facing assault charges stemming the incident.

The UFC issued the following statement on the situation: