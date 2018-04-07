UFC Heavyweight Receives Two-Year USADA Suspension

According to a report from MMAFighting.com, UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell has accepted a two-year suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after failing multiple out-of-competition drug tests last year.

According to the report, Rothwell tested positive for ““an anabolic androgenic steroid of exogenous origin”.

Rothwell had claimed that the positive test stemmed from a prescribed dose of testosterone from his doctor, but USADA deemed that it did not make him eligible for a Therapeutic Use Exemption.

The 36-year-old has previously failed a drug test, although that didn’t come during a time when USADA was regulating the UFC’s drug testing.

Recently, Rothwell has won four of his last five fights, scoring stoppages over Brandon Vera, Alistair Overeem, Matt Mitrione and Josh Barnett. His last fight resulted in a decision loss to Junior Dos Santos in April 2016.

Rothwell will now be eligible to compete again in February 2019.