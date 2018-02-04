UFC Belem Reebok Fighter Payouts: Lyoto Machida Leads Pack

UFC Belem (Fight Night 125) is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

The event took place on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Arena Guilherme Paraense in Belem, Brazil. The event marked the promotion’s first visit to Pará in the country’s North region.

The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.

Lyoto Machida vs. Eryk Anders in a middleweight bout headlined this show while Valentina Shevchenko vs. Priscila Cachoeira in a women’s flyweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out this six bout card was Michel Prazeres vs. Desmond Green in a lightweight bout, Marcelo Golm vs. Timothy Johnson in a heavyweight bout, Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Marlon Vera in a bantamweight bout, and Thiago Santos vs. Anthony Smith in a middleweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Lyoto Machida $20,000 def. Eryk Anders: $3,500



Valentina Shevchenko: $5,000 def. Priscila Cachoeira: $3,500



Michel Prazeres: $5,000 def. Desmond Green: $3,500



Timothy Johnson: $5,000 def. Marcelo Golm: $3,500



Douglas Silva de Andrade: $5,000 def. Marlon Vera: $5,000



Thiago “Marreta” Santos: $10,000 def. Anthony Smith: $10,000



Sergio Moraes: $5,000 def. Tim Means: $15,000



Alan Patrick: $5,000

def. Damir Hadzovic: $3,500



Polyana Viana: $3,500 def. Maia Stevenson: $3,500



Iuri Alcantara: $15,000 def. Joe Soto: $5,000



Deiveson Figueiredo: $3,500 def. Joseph Morales: $3,500



John Dodson: $10,000