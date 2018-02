Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida ended a three-fight losing skid today when he took home a split decision win over Eryk Anders in the main event of last night’s (Sat., February 3, 2018) UFC Fight Night 125 from Arena Guilherme Paraense in Belém, Brazil.

Also on the main card, former UFC women’s bantamweight title contender Valentina Shevchenko earned a second-round submission win over Priscila Cachoeira.

You can watch the post-fight press conference streaming live right here: