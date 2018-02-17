UFC Austin Weigh-In Results: Main Event Is Official

UFC Austin (UFC Fight Night 126) is set to take place on Sunday, February 18, 2018 at Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 9 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 7 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 p.m. ET.

Donald Cerrone vs. Yancy Medeiros in a welterweight bout will serve as the main event while Derrick Lewis vs. Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the six bout main card is James Vick vs. Francisco Trinaldo in a lightweight bout, Thiago Alves vs. Curtis Millender in a welterweight bout, Steven Peterson vs. Humberto Bandenay in a featherweight bout, and Sage Northcutt vs. Thibault Gouti in a lightweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Austin on Saturday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 9 p.m. ET)

Donald Cerrone (169.5) vs. Yancy Medeiros (170.5)

Derrick Lewis (264) vs. Marcin Tybura (247)

Francisco Trinaldo (156) vs. James Vick (155.5)

Thiago Alves (170.5) vs. Curtis Millender (171)

Brandon Davis (146) vs. Steven Peterson (145.5)

Sage Northcutt (155.5) vs. Thibault Gouti (155.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 7 p.m. ET)

Diego Ferreira (155.5) vs. Jared Gordon (156)

Brian Camozzi (171) vs. Geoff Neal (171)

Joby Sanchez (125) vs. Roberto Sanchez (126)

Sarah Moras (135.5) vs. Lucie Pudilova (134.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET)

Josh Burkman (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (170.5)

Oskar Piechota (185.5) vs. Tim Williams (185)