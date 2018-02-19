UFC Austin Reebok Fighter Payouts: Cerrone & Alves Top List

UFC Austin is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Austin (UFC Fight Night 126) took place on Sunday, February 18, 2018, at Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 9 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 7 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 p.m. ET.

Donald Cerrone vs. Yancy Medeiros in a welterweight bout served as the main event while Derrick Lewis vs. Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight bout served as the co-main event.

Rounding out the six-bout main card was James Vick vs. Francisco Trinaldo in a lightweight bout, Thiago Alves vs. Curtis Millender in a welterweight bout, Steven Peterson vs. Humberto Bandenay in a featherweight bout, and Sage Northcutt vs. Thibault Gouti in a lightweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Donald Cerrone: $20,000

def. Yancy Medeiros: $10,000



Derrick Lewis: $10,000

def. Marcin Tybura: $5,000



James Vick: $5,000

def. Francisco Trinaldo: $15,000



Curtis Millender: $3,500

def. Thiago Alves: $20,000



Brandon Davis: $3,500

def. Steven Peterson: $3,500



Sage Northcutt: $5,000

def. Thibault Gouti: $5,000



Diego Ferreira: $5,000

def. Jared Gordon: $3,500



Geoff Neal: $3,500

def. Brian Camozzi: $3,500



Roberto Sanchez: $3,500

def. Joby Sanchez: $5,000



Lucie Pudilova: $3,500

def. Sarah Moras: $5,000



Alex Morono: $5,000

def. Josh Burkman: $15,000



Oskar Piechota: $3,500

def. Tim Williams: $3,500