UFC Austin Reebok Fighter Payouts: Cerrone & Alves Top List

UFC Austin is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
UFC Austin (UFC Fight Night 126) took place on Sunday, February 18, 2018, at Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.
The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 9 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 7 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 p.m. ET.
Donald Cerrone vs. Yancy Medeiros in a welterweight bout served as the main event while Derrick Lewis vs. Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight bout served as the co-main event.
Rounding out the six-bout main card was James Vick vs. Francisco Trinaldo in a lightweight bout, Thiago Alves vs. Curtis Millender in a welterweight bout, Steven Peterson vs. Humberto Bandenay in a featherweight bout, and Sage Northcutt vs. Thibault Gouti in a lightweight bout.
The full payouts include:
Donald Cerrone: $20,000
def. Yancy Medeiros: $10,000
Derrick Lewis: $10,000
def. Marcin Tybura: $5,000
James Vick: $5,000
def. Francisco Trinaldo: $15,000
Curtis Millender: $3,500
def. Thiago Alves: $20,000
Brandon Davis: $3,500
def. Steven Peterson: $3,500
Sage Northcutt: $5,000
def. Thibault Gouti: $5,000
Diego Ferreira: $5,000
def. Jared Gordon: $3,500
Geoff Neal: $3,500
def. Brian Camozzi: $3,500
Roberto Sanchez: $3,500
def. Joby Sanchez: $5,000
Lucie Pudilova: $3,500
def. Sarah Moras: $5,000
Alex Morono: $5,000
def. Josh Burkman: $15,000
Oskar Piechota: $3,500
def. Tim Williams: $3,500