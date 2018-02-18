UFC Austin Preliminary Card Results: Carlos Diego Ferreira TKO’s Jared Gordon

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Sunday, February 18, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC Austin. Headlining the card are Donald Cerrone and Yancy Medeiros, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Jared Gordon vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira in a lightweight bout closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1. In round 1, Ferreira steps in with a knee and ties up with Gordon, who pushes away. Gordon goes for a trip takedown but can’t finish it. They’re slugging. Ferreira drops Gordon, slides right into mount, traps Gordon’s arm behind his back and tees off for the stoppage.

Brian Camozzi vs. Geoffrey Neal is next in a welterweight bout. In round 1, They break, and they go back to leg-kicking before Neal repeats his earlier process: blasting in the pocket, tying Camozzi up on the cage. Back at range Camozzi is peppering Neal with kicks. Neal headhunts but only lands a glancing shot behind the ear. They are slugging it out. Neal forces Camozzi down against the cage and wraps up a no-hooks rear-naked choke for the tap.

Joby Sanchez vs. Roberto Sanchez is next in a flyweight bout. In round 1, Joby hits a switch, but Roberto gets back on top and then nearly takes the back but Joby stands and shucks him off. They tie up on the cage, and Roberto again climbs on the back. Sanchez gets the rear-naked choke finish.

Lucie Pudilova vs. Sarah Moras in a female bantamweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts. In round 1, Moras comes out and rocks Pudilova with a head kick. She grabs the clinch and drags her to the mount. Full guard. Moras dropping punches and elbows on Pudilova from the closed guard. Pudilova just trying to control posture, not opening her guard for anything. Moras postures up and drops more strikes, then drops back to her knees in the guard. With 70s left the referee stands them up despite Moras’ work rate. In round 2, Pudilova lifts Moras off the ground and spikes her on her head and escapes the armbar again. Moras trying to get in on a single leg but Pudilova powers her back to the mat. Moras quickly regains guard after Pudilova briefly had side control after the latest stuff. Pudilova staying tight in Moras’ guard. Pudilova extricates herself from Moras’ legs, drops some final g&p before letting her up. Moras lands a nice right but eats a stiff jab. In round 3, Moras swinging back with looping hooks. Moras’ left eye is swollen. She shoots, gets stuffed, Pudilova makes her stand. Pudilova powers Moras into the cage eats a knee as she ducks her head, lands a 1-2. Pudilova largely boxing up Moras, who is swinging and missing. Moras ties up and tries running Pudilova into the cage but Czech fighter muscles around and shoves her into the fence. Moras gets deep on a reactive shot and gets the takedown on a second effort. Pudilova picked up the decision win.

Josh Burkman vs. Alex Morono in a welterweight bout finishes off the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card. In round 1, Hard leg kick staggers Burkman for a moment, then another after a missed overhand. Burkman switches stances. Counter left hook drops Burkman. Burkman recovers enough to shoot a desperate shot, and Morono locks up a guillotine and gets the tap.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Oskar Piechota vs. Tim Williams in a middleweight bout. In round 1, Piechota comes out pressuring and eats a left hook from Williams, then a leg kick. Piechota counters the kick with a right hand. Williams is throwing intermittent leg kicks, now he goes high with his lead leg and glances it off Piechota’s dome. Williams coming forward now and he walks into a huge counter. Piechota drops Williams w/ an overhand as Williams was starting to score. Piechota pounces and pounds him out for finish of the fight.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/7 p.m. ET)



Lightweight: Carlos Diego Ferreira def. Jared Gordon via TKO (strikes) at 1:58 of R1



Welterweight: Geoff Neal def. Brian Camozzi via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 2:48



Flyweight: Roberto Sanchez def. Joby Sanchez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:50 of Round 1



Female Bantamweight: Lucie Pudilova def. Sarah Moras via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)



Welterweight: Alex Morono def. Joshua Burkman via Submission (Guillotine Choke) 2:12, R1



Middleweight: Oskar Piechota def. Tim Williams by TKO (punches) at 1:54 of Round 1