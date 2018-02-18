UFC Austin Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sun. February 18, 2018) the UFC is in Austin, Texas for UFC Fight Night 126. The mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional juggernaut has a great card in store for fight fans, which will take place from the Frank Erwin Center. In the main event of the evening welterweights Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Yancy Medeiros will throw down in what is expected to be an epic slugfest.

The co-main event will feature Derrick Lewis and Marcin Tybura in a massive heavyweight showdown. Also, young Texan Sage Northcutt will challenge Thibault Gouti at 155 pounds. Below you can find the full fight card for the event, start time, and information on how you can watch:

Main Card (FS1, 9 P.M. ET):

Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Yancy Medeiros

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Marcin Tybura

Lightweight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. James Vick

Welterweight: Thiago Alves vs. Curtis Millender

Featherweight: Brandon Davis vs. Steven Peterson

Lightweight: Sage Northcutt vs. Thibault Gouti

Preliminary Card (FS1, 7 P.M. ET):

Lightweight: Diego Ferreira vs. Jared Gordon

Welterweight: Brian Camozzi vs. Geoff Neal

Flyweight: Joby Sanchez vs. Roberto Sanchez

Bantamweight: Sarah Moras vs. Lucie Pudilova

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6 P.M. ET):

Welterweight: Josh Burkman vs. Alex Morono

Middleweight: Oskar Piechota vs. Tim Williams