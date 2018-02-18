UFC Austin Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sun. February 18, 2018) the UFC is in Austin, Texas for UFC Fight Night 126. The mixed martial arts (MMA) promotional juggernaut has a great card in store for fight fans, which will take place from the Frank Erwin Center. In the main event of the evening welterweights Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Yancy Medeiros will throw down in what is expected to be an epic slugfest.
The co-main event will feature Derrick Lewis and Marcin Tybura in a massive heavyweight showdown. Also, young Texan Sage Northcutt will challenge Thibault Gouti at 155 pounds. Below you can find the full fight card for the event, start time, and information on how you can watch:
Main Card (FS1, 9 P.M. ET):
Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Yancy Medeiros
Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Marcin Tybura
Lightweight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. James Vick
Welterweight: Thiago Alves vs. Curtis Millender
Featherweight: Brandon Davis vs. Steven Peterson
Lightweight: Sage Northcutt vs. Thibault Gouti
Preliminary Card (FS1, 7 P.M. ET):
Lightweight: Diego Ferreira vs. Jared Gordon
Welterweight: Brian Camozzi vs. Geoff Neal
Flyweight: Joby Sanchez vs. Roberto Sanchez
Bantamweight: Sarah Moras vs. Lucie Pudilova
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 6 P.M. ET):
Welterweight: Josh Burkman vs. Alex Morono
Middleweight: Oskar Piechota vs. Tim Williams