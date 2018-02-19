UFC Austin Bonuses: Lewis, Millender Bank $50,000 For Crushing KOs

UFC Fight Night 126 emanated tonight (Sunday, February 18, 2018) from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, TX. The main event saw perennial contender Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone attempt to right the ship against all-action fighter Yancy Medeiros. He did so in dramatic and devastating fashion, winning by last-second TKO in the first frame. But it wasn’t enough to earn him a post-fight bonus.

Co-main event winner Derrick Lewis was one Performance of the Night recipient. His opponent Marcin Tybura did not make it easy on him. Tybura scored with repeated takedowns and advanced to dominant positions on several occasions. A visibly fatigued Lewis struggled to shake him off, but Tybura failed to mount the offense he needed for the finish. When Lewis was able to extricate himself from Tybura in round three, he did not miss his opportunity. Clubbing hooks sent Tybura to the canvas at the base of the cage, and “The Black Beast” closed the show with follow-up ground-and-pound. He’ll go home an extra $50,000 for his efforts.

The other Performance of the Night went to Curtis Millender for his impressive UFC debut against veteran welterweight Thiago Alves. Millender dropped and badly rocked Alves in the first round, even prematurely celebrating what he thought was a clean knockout. Alves survived and began taking the fight to the long, powerful debutante, looking like he was on his way to winning the second frame. But a knee strike from Millender put Alves down, and after a long look, referee Jacob Montalvo waved it off. Millender had a lucrative first outing, banking an extra $50,000 with the highlight-reel victory.

The Fight of the Night went to main card sluggers Brandon Davis and Steven Peterson. The two featherweights engaged in an entertaining brawl for all three rounds. “Ocho” Peterson was the aggressor for the duration, pushing forward and throwing hands. But Davis’ superior head movement, footwork, and countering ability helped him outland the UFC newcomer. Davis badly rocked Peterson toward the end of the fight, but the ultra-rugged Texan survived, recovered, and threw back until the final bell. The two Contender Series vets each banked an extra $50,000 for their spirited performance.

