UFC Atlantic City Weigh-In Results: Two Fighter Miss Weight

UFC Atlantic City is set to take place on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey
The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Edson Barboza vs. Kevin Lee in a lightweight bout will headline this event while Frankie Edgar vs. Cub Swanson in a featherweight bout will co-headline the show.
Rounding out the six bout main card is Chase Sherman vs. Justin Willis in a heavyweight bout, David Branch vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos in a middleweight bout, Brett Johns vs. Aljamain Sterling in a bantamweight bout, and Dan Hooker vs. Jim Miller in a lightweight bout.
UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Atlantic City on Friday. Magomed Bibulatov has been forced to withdraw from his fight against Ulka Sasaki with a back injury. Also, Aspen Ladd missed weight on the first attempt and will not weigh in again. Kevin Lee also missed weight. Here are the weigh-in results:
MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)
- Edson Barboza (155.6) vs. Kevin Lee (157)
- Frankie Edgar (145.6) vs. Cub Swanson (145)
- Chase Sherman (247) vs. Justin Willis (265.4)
- David Branch (186) vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos (185.8)
- Brett Johns (135.8) vs. Aljamain Sterling (135.2)
- Dan Hooker (155.6) vs. Jim Miller (155.4)
PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)
- Alex Garcia (171) vs. Ryan LaFlare (170.6)
- Magomed Bibulatov ()** vs. Ulka Sasaki ()
- Siyar Bahadurzada (171) vs. Luan Chagas (170)
- Corey Anderson (205) vs. Patrick Cummins (205.6)
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Aspen Ladd (137.8)* vs. Leslie Smith (135.4)
- Merab Dvalishvili (135.2) vs. Ricky Simon (135.8)
- Tony Martin (170.6) vs. Keita Nakamura (170.6)